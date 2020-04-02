Coronavirus - South Africa: Ministers Blade Nzimande and Zweli Mkhize postpone impact of Covid-19 on South Africans survey

Ministers of Higher Education, Science and Innovation and Health to release the results of the first round of public survey on the impact of Covid-19 Virus

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, and the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, will release the results from the first round of the public survey looking at the impact of the COVID-19 on South Africans.

On Friday 27 March 2020 – the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC)- an entity of the Department of Science and Innovation - announced the launch the public survey to better understand what the South African public knows about Covid-19, the state of readiness to deal with this global pandemic and how they feel about it.

The survey came within the context of a rapidly rising infection rate amongst South Africans which necessitated a declaration of a state of disaster and national lockdown, to help control the spread of the virus.

The study consists of two parts. the one part uses the #datafree Moya Messaging social media platform to gather data from approximately four million members while the second part includes qualitative interviews with participants using the telephone, video platforms or through an internet-based questionnaire.

Due to the urgency of the situation, the survey employs a Rapid Assessment and Response (RAR) approach.

The survey is still ongoing as it is expected to run for 3-4 weeks following which the consolidated results will be made available to identified stakeholders, the media and community members.

The survey will be release during the virtual media briefing taking place as follows: Date: Thursday, 2nd April 2020 Time: 08h00-09h00 Venue: Tshedimosetso House, GCIS Auditorium, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield- Pretoria.

Participation by media: Journalists may participate call and ask questions using the following number 0800 142 446. SABC will provide pool feed as follows:

Downlink Frequency 12649.5

Symbol Rate: 2.7 M/Sym

Hd 10801 25 H.264 4:2:0

Rollof factor 5%

DVB- S2 8psk

Audio Channel 1 256kbs

Issued by: Department of Higher Education and Training



