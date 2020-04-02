Coronavirus - Ghana: Situation Update, Confirmed Covid-19 Cases in Ghana as at 02 April 2020, 14:00hrs

Since the last situational update, Ghana has confirmed nine additional COVID-19 cases, all from Greater Accra region. Four (4) of them have no history of travel nor contact with any confirmed case. Other four (4) have no travel history but are contacts of confirmed cases in Ghana; and one travelled to Ghana from Benin within the past 14 days.

As at 2 nd April 2020, Ghana has recorded 204 cases COVID-19 with five (5) deaths. The number of regions reporting cases remain five (5) (Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern, Upper West and Eastern). The Greater Accra Region has most of the cases (183) followed by the Northern Region (10), Ashanti Region (9), Upper West Region (1) and Eastern Region (1).

Most of the cases are reported from routine / enhanced surveillance activities. Cases from travellers under mandatory quarantine remain 89.

All five (5) deaths had underlying chronic medical conditions prior to COVID-19 infection



