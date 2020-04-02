Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: 8 confirmed cases as at 1 April
As at 1 April Zimbabwe had 8 confirmed cases.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
