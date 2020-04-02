Associa Continues to Help Clients Connect During COVID -19 Situation

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, continues to help clients remain connected to other board members and their communities while staying safe and healthy.



Associa is offering clients complimentary resources to help board members stay connected to residents and to continue to conduct community business, virtually, with free access to GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar, educational webinars, discounts on sanitation services, and more.



“Associa is helping our clients find ways to continue community business while staying safe in the comfort of their own homes,” stated Angela Frieling, Associa senior vice president of marketing. “These tools will help our clients facilitate virtual meetings, make informed decisions for their communities, communicate with residents, and continue community operations. Associa remains dedicated to our clients and will continue to look for ways to help board members conduct community business seamlessly.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com .



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



