Dr. Scholl's Donates $1.3 Million in Products to Support Health Care Workers on the Front Lines of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Hospitals Can Submit Requests To Receive Dr. Scholl’s Insole Donations For Caregivers



#WeStandWithYou

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scholl’s Wellness Company is donating $1.3 million in Dr. Scholl’s® insoles to support health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The donation includes 100,000 pairs of Dr. Scholl’s Massaging Gel Work insoles, which are clinically proven to reduce muscle fatigue and also absorb shock. The first donation was delivered today to a medical center in New Jersey with many more to come in the next few days.

“Supporting the health care industry has been part of Dr. Scholl’s DNA since our founding in 1904 by Dr. William Mathias Scholl,” said Craig Stevenson, Scholl’s Wellness Company CEO. “We wanted to do what we could for all the caregivers who are working tirelessly on the front lines, and it is our sincerest hope that this gesture shows our appreciation for those who are there for us when we need them the most.”

Dr. Scholl’s donation will go to hospitals across the country, especially those in coronavirus hot spots. Hospitals can submit requests to receive insoles for their medical workers by emailing coronavirus.outreach@drscholls.com . Please include the following information:

Hospital Name

Contact Name, Phone Number, Email Address

Shipping Address

Delivery Instructions

# of female and # of male insoles requested

ABOUT SCHOLL’S WELLNESS COMPANY

The Dr. Scholl’s brand has been synonymous with footcare for more than a century. Founded by William Mathias Scholl, M.D. with a drive to scientifically support the feet to improve mobility, Dr. Scholl’s products are clinically engineered and proven to provide comfort, reduce fatigue, relieve and prevent lower body pain. Today, Scholl’s Wellness Company continues to advance the science of movement and footcare with a mission to help people be more active and move comfortably every day of their lives. Visit for https://www.drscholls.com/ more details.

Facebook: @DrScholls

Instagram: @drscholls_usa

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DrScholls

Media Contact:

Capwell Communications

Karsha Chang

karsha@capwellcomm.com

949-999-3303

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/296372e2-a06c-4b4e-8cbf-4185390f10ae

Dr. Scholl’s Donation to COVID-19 Caregivers Dr. Scholl's Donates $1.3 Million in Products to Support Health Care Workers on the Front Lines of COVID-19



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.