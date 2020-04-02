Dental health is nothing to scoff at. If you don't take care of it, things aren't going to go well. To avoid that, William Lanza has some handy health tips.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are a lot of different issues that you may face when it comes to your dental health. Poor dental health can lead to pain when chewing (or even for no immediately obvious reason), teeth yellowing, cavities, or worse, having to lose one or more teeth completely. In order to make your dentist visits go well, William Lanza has prepared some tips to keep your teeth pearly white. William Lanza: Mind your food and keep your teeth cleanThe first step to maintaining good dental health is at the home, William Lanza suggests. You should make a habit of brushing and flossing your teeth twice a day, once when you wake up to get the grossness that developed overnight, and once when you go to sleep to get what you've been adding throughout the day off. Flossing is also great for getting food out of your teeth, which if left for too long, could exacerbate things. Also, make sure that you don't eat anything before you brush your teeth that may be acidic, as the acidic nature may soften your enamel, making it susceptible to rough brushing from the bristles on your toothbrush, William Lanza points out.Of course, aside from general maintenance of your teeth, you also want to reduce the risk that your teeth are going to be damaged as much as is reasonable, William Lanza suggests. Try to avoid sugary beverages like the plague, as they are one of the worst things you can do to your teeth besides pulling them out with a pair of pliers. These kinds of soda are basically just swimming in your mouth all around your teeth when you're drinking. You can reduce it slightly by using a straw and just having it go down quickly, but that doesn't do very much to help. Sugary sweets, like Skittles or Mike and Ikes, are also a problem, so try and steer clear of those, William Lanza recommends. Once in a while is not the end of the world, but don't treat candy and soda like a regular pastime.William Lanza: Don't be a stranger to your dentistNo matter how adept you are at taking care of your teeth, there is a chance that you may miss something, William Lanza notes . In order to avoid that happening, you should visit your dentist about twice a year. This is not only meant to deal with nasty cavities, but also to ensure such problems do not develop. Dentists provide cleanings and checkups, and they can tell whether a problem area is starting to form before it becomes an actual problem.



