Geosynthetics Market Size to Reach USD 45.25 Billion by 2026; High Usage of Sustainable Building Materials to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global geosynthetics market size is set to gain traction from the increasing usage of sustainable building materials. Geosystems reduce the usage of natural materials, such as aggregates and sand, thereby simplifying construction activities. In a typical cross-section, for instance, the depth of the aggregate layer can be cut off so that less mining is needed for the construction of roads.

The above information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Geosynthetics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product (Geotextile Geogrid, Geonets, Geocells, Geofoam, Geosynthetic Clay Liner, Geocomposites), By Application and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.” As per the report, the geosynthetics market size stood at USD 27.16 billion in 2018. It is set to reach USD 45.25 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Competitive Landscape:

HUESKER Unveils ecoLine Geogrids; Groupe Solmax Acquires GSE Environmental

The market consists of numerous big, small, and medium enterprises. They are mainly focusing on enhancing their businesses by delivering their products to various end-use application industries. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:

July 2019 : HUESKER, a provider of high-quality geosynthetics for various applications, based in Germany, introduced its new ecoLine geogrids. They are made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The main aim of the company is to offer environmentally friendly solutions that would help in conserving natural resources during production process.

: HUESKER, a provider of high-quality geosynthetics for various applications, based in Germany, introduced its new ecoLine geogrids. They are made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The main aim of the company is to offer environmentally friendly solutions that would help in conserving natural resources during production process. December 2017: Groupe Solmax, a manufacturer of geosynthetics headquartered in Canada, completed its acquisition of GSE Environmental, a marketer and manufacturer of geosynthetic barrier systems based in Houston. As per the company officials, this acquisition would help in transforming Solmax into an industry leader. It would also gain several opportunities to help in remoulding the industry, based on drivers, namely, deep R&D capabilities, superior quality products, efficiency, and operational excellence.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of companies operating in the geosynthetics market. They are as follows:

TENAX SPA

Tensar International Corporation

GSE Environmental

Terram Geosynthetics Pvt. Ltd. (TGPL)

Koninklijke Ten Cate bv

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

Techno Fabrics Geosynthetics Pvt. Ltd.

HUESKER

Fibromat (M) Sdn Bhd.

AGRU AMERICA, INC.

Steklonit

Global Synthetics

Strata Systems, Inc.

Pietrucha Group

Tuflex India

SKAPS Industries

CTM Geosynthetics

Maharshee Geomembrane (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Texel

Other key market players



Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Demand from Mining Sector to Propel Growth

Nowadays, geosynthetic materials are utilized for making waste barriers for mining by-products. Mining activities give out plenty of solid wastes, namely, waste rocks and tailings throughout the entire process that consists of waste disposal and containment. In this sector, geomembrane liners are extensively used for lining solutions, such as tailings impoundments, heap leaching, and evaporation ponds. Numerous organizations are also providing several geomembrane solutions to the mining sector. This sector uses around 40% of the geomembrane production worldwide. These factors are set to boost the geosynthetics market growth during the forthcoming years. However, geogrids are often damaged when they are exposed to UV light and low temperatures. It may hinder the market growth.

Segment:

Geotextile Segment to Lead Backed by Their Possession of Various Advantages

In terms of product, the market is grouped into geocomposites, geotextile, geosynthetic clay liners (GCLs), geonets, geogrids, geofoams, geomembranes, and geocells. Out of these, the geotextile segment held 30.47% geosynthetics market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of geotextiles in construction applications, namely, drainage structure, landfills, harbors, roads, and railroads to improve soil stabilization. Apart from that, the governments of various countries are investing huge sums, which, in turn, would boost the growth of this segment.

Moreover, they are conducting awareness programs regarding the functional advantages of these products unlike the conventional materials. A few of the benefits consist of superior load bearing capacity, high tensile strength permeability, and flexibility. Hence, it is upsurging the penetration of such products in agriculture, pavement repair, drainage, road construction, and soil erosion. They are mainly made up of polypropylene, polyethylene, or polyvinyl chloride (PVC). These further aid in preventing erosion by stabilizing soil.

Regional Analysis:

North America to Dominate Owing to Rapid Industrialization

Geographically, the market is segregated into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Amongst these, North America held USD 10.27 billion geosynthetics market revenue in 2018 and is set to remain in the dominant position. The main reason for growth is the high demand for metals such as gold, bauxite, zinc, silver, and copper. It is enhancing the mining sector in the U.S. Besides, the ever-increasing demand for various metals from construction, automobile, and electronic industries has thereby, attracted the attention of many companies and hence, they have begun expanding their mineral exploration projects. Coupled with this, ongoing infrastructure projects and rapid industrialization would drive the growth of the market in this region in the coming years.

Europe, on the other hand, is likely to remain in the second position after North America. This growth is stoked by the rising demand for buildings from the residential sector. High number of awareness campaigns about constructing environment-friendly infrastructure would also aid in the market growth in this region. Lastly, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience substantial growth because of the increasing disposable income of the masses, as well as rising number of infrastructure development and renovation.





