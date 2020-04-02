Igneous Offers Data Management to Organizations Affected by COVID-19

Services are complimentary through September to those affected

As infrastructure and operational staff are prevented or limited from being on-premises, there are clear and immediate strains and threats to any on-premises workflows and hardware systems. Losing data is always costly, particularly during these critical times.

DataDiscover can be deployed 100% remotely in minutes as a SaaS solution, delivering a global unified view of all NAS data throughout the organization, along with a heatmap clearly showing storage capacities and separating hot data from warm and cold untouched data. You can’t manage what you can’t see. DataDiscover will immediately provide a simple remote and configurable view of all NAS data from which to monitor and measure your organization’s data thresholds, as well as any datasets eligible to be moved to less critical and less expensive storage infrastructure – moveable with a simple click.

“We are more than happy to provide the necessary visibility to anyone that may benefit. Our core mission is to provide simple, scalable, and actionable visibility to your NAS data anywhere it resides – and, further, to protect it,” said Mike O’Brien, CRO at Igneous. “We are here to help, and don’t want perhaps more complicated contract processes to prevent visibility and protection.”

“Igneous is in a unique position to help. Our SaaS-based solution was designed for visibility and protection of NAS environments and requires little effort to enable remotely,” said Christian Smith, VP of Product at Igneous. “Given the current crisis, we know for certain that our solution takes a large operational load off IT, particularly knowing that we have their backs by monitoring processes and software through our services.”

Igneous DataDiscover and Igneous DataProtect are SaaS offerings that are deployed via virtual machine. DataDiscover identifies cold data on primary NAS storage to move to the cloud or to other secondary systems. This frees up primary storage, sidestepping the need to buy and deploy more datacenter infrastructure. DataProtect complements DataDiscover, using cloud or other secondary infrastructure as a target for backups. This eliminates the need to manage tape without sacrificing adherence to tough SLAs.

“Lots of our customers are in the research space, creating the data that cures disease and guides treatments,” said Kiran Bhageshpur, CEO at Igneous. “Given the current crisis, they don’t have time to waste - and if we can give them one less thing to think about, we’re honored to be directly enabling this second line of the fight against the virus.”

To utilize this offer, customers can go to https://www.igneous.io/covid-19 and fill out the form to get started.

