Tech Capital, LLC Hires Randall Haney as its Vice President of Business Development

Haney to Drive Tech Capital’s Business Development Strategy

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Capital, LLC, the asset-based finance company and wholly owned subsidiary of Tech CU, announced today that Randall Haney has joined the company as its new Vice President of Business Development. In his role, he will be responsible for business development.



“Randall’s extensive commercial and asset-based lending background and proven talent for generating new business, and expanding market share, make him the perfect person to lead our business development unit at Tech Capital,” said Joe Anzalone, Tech Capital’s Managing Director and Chief Commercial Banking Officer at Tech CU. “We know that Randall will make our team stronger as we look to grow our asset-based lending business.”

An industry veteran with extensive experience in both factoring and asset-based lending, Haney has been in the commercial finance industry for more than 35 years. He is currently an active member of the Association for Corporate Growth, Turnaround Management Association, and the Secured Finance Network. Prior to joining Tech Capital, he was the Vice President of CBC Business Credit, where he was responsible for driving loan growth by analyzing, structuring, and recommending credit requests for asset-based lending opportunities.

“I was drawn to Tech Capital because their middle market, asset-based lending program is unique and I knew that my expertise could greatly help the program continue to grow and scale,” said Haney. “I was also impressed with the talent on the team - some of whom I’ve known by reputation for years. I am excited to be part of a team that knows how to structure and fund deals. They have done a great job of being recognized as a highly responsive, and solution-oriented lender to middle market businesses.”

Prior to CBC Business Credit, he held senior positions at Far West Capital, Austin Financial Services, Crestmark Bank, Greystone Commercial Services and Wells Fargo Bank, among others. In each of his roles, he focused heavily on commercial and asset-based lending. Haney has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Westminster College.

“Tech CU is committed to helping all the communities we serve – both individuals and businesses,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Tech CU and Chairman of the Tech Capital Board of Directors. “During this unprecedented time in our country, many small to medium-sized businesses are struggling due to the economic ramifications of COVID-19. The COVID-19 CARES Act will allow us to leverage our SBA preferred lender status to help businesses through these tough times. Our asset-based lending program will be able to support our community in a similar manner by providing access to non-traditional sources of bank financing. As such, we will continue to stay active and hire people to staff these critical areas.”

About Tech Capital

Founded in 2015, Tech Capital, LLC is a nationwide finance company specializing in asset-based lending solutions for middle market sized companies and businesses. Tech Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Technology Credit Union. For more information on Tech Capital, visit: https://www.techcu.com/Business/Tech-Capital-LLC/ .

About Tech CU

Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) has assets in excess of $3 billion, making it one of the 20 largest credit unions in California. It serves more than 125,000 members living and working throughout the counties of Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Marin, Napa, Sonora, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego. As a federally insured not-for-profit organization, Tech CU invests its resources to deliver lower rates, outstanding service and member benefits. Founded in 1960 by the innovative employees of Fairchild Semiconductor, today Tech CU continues to leverage technology to provide convenient and easy-to-use financial products for all stages of their members’ lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending and business banking. In 2019, Tech CU was named the best-performing credit union in CA, and third best-performing credit union in the U.S. for the second year in a row, among the 552 credit unions with assets over $500 million evaluated by S&P Global Market Intelligence. To learn more, please visit: www.techcu.com .

Contact:

Linden Kohtz

Public Relations, Tech CU

lkohtz@techcu.com



