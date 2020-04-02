Extended Deadline for BOTTLE Funding Opportunity Applications

The Department of Energy is extending the application deadlines for the “BOTTLE: Bio-Optimized Technologies to Keep Thermoplastics out of Landfills and the Environment” funding opportunity. The funding opportunity was announced on March 16, 2020, and will support high-impact R&D for developing new plastics that are capable of efficient recyclability and improving recycling strategies that can break down existing plastics into chemical building blocks that can be used to make higher-value products.

Concept papers are now due on April 29, 2020 at 5 p.m. ET, and full applications are now due on July 2, 2020 at 5 p.m. ET.

For more information, please refer to the full FOA.