Malaria Diagnostics Market To Reach $1,085,106 Thousand By 2026: AMR

Surge in prevalence of malaria across the world, rise in healthcare expenditure, and surge in adoption of advanced diagnostics drive the global malaria diagnostics market. Based on region, LAMEA held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than 90% of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its highest contribution throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Malaria Diagnostics Market contributed to $728,870 thousand in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,085,106 thousand by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, new opportunities, market size, trends, & projections, key segments, and competitive landscape.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/285

Surge in prevalence of malaria across the world, rise in healthcare expenditure, and surge in adoption of advanced diagnostics drive the global malaria diagnostics market. However, less demand from underdeveloped countries hinders the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging economies create new opportunities in the next few years.

Based on product type, the rapid diagnostic tests segment held more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its highest contribution in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the molecular diagnostics tests segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes the microscopy segment.

Based on end user, the clinics segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to contribute its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the diagnostic centers segment would witness the largest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026. The research also discusses the hospitals segment.

Based on region, LAMEA held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than 90% of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This is due to huge potential patient base along with increase in awareness regarding usage of antimalarial drugs. North America would witness a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/285

Key market players of the global malaria diagnostics market analyzed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Atlas Medical, Access Bio, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Biomérieux SA, Novartis AG, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Premier Medical Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Olympus Corporation, and Siemens AG. They have adopted various strategies including partnerships, collaborations, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.



Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Workplace Wellness Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Cosmetic Laser Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Medical Laser Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Gene Therapy Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.