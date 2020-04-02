PANEL AT 1PM TODAY/NEW REPORT: The Protecting U.S. Workers Initiative

Employers are abusing temporary visa programs to deny U.S. workers job opportunities

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, DC, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Immigration Studies will host a panel discussion today, Thursday, April 2, on the Justice Department’s “Protecting U.S. Workers Initiative”, which was launched in 2017 to protect the interests of U.S. workers by cracking down on employers who are abusing temporary visa programs to deny U.S. workers job opportunities.

The starting point for conversation will be a new Center report, highlighting the agencies and programs working to ensure that American workers are not being passed over for employment by businesses who are abusing visa programs to bring in cheap labor from abroad.

Andrew Arthur, the Center’s resident fellow in law and policy and author of the report, said, “With the virtual shutdown of much of the U.S. economy, American workers are hurting, and jobs are scarce. Fortunately, there are agencies targeting, investigating, and bringing enforcement actions against employers who are discriminating against the American worker, and there are procedures by which the public can report fraud and abuse in temporary worker programs. But, the administration can and should do more.”

When: Thursday, April 2, 1:00pm



Report: The Protecting U.S. Workers Initiative: Ensuring that “U.S. workers have the advocate they need at the highest level” https://cis.org/Report/Protecting-US-Workers-Initiative



Stream: Scheduled streams will be live on both Facebook and Youtube. We will also have an unscheduled stream on our Twitter feed.

Questions for panelists: Questions can be sent prior or during the event to mrt@cis.org or on twitter to @CIS_org. U.S. workers who believe they have been discriminated against in the workplace as a result of temporary visa fraud or abuse should call IER’s worker hotline at 1-800-255-7688.

Employers who are aware that other businesses are abusing the temporary visa system to the detriment of American workers should call IER’s employer hotline at 1-800-255-8155.

In addition, U.S. workers who are aware of an employer’s fraud or abuse of one or more of those temporary visa programs, or anyone who is aware of any kind of suspected immigration benefit fraud can contact USCIS using its tip form: https://www.uscis.gov/report-fraud/uscis-tip-form/.

Finally, anyone with information that an employer of H-1B nonimmigrants has committed a violation of the provisions of that program can file a Form WH-4 with the Wage and Hour Division at DOL. Instructions can he found here: https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/forms/wh4.

Marguerite Telford, Director of Communications Center for Immigration Studies 202-466-8185/571-405-8384 mrt@cis.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.