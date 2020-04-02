98 Alive™, a Natural, Holistic Immune System Supplement Rich in Antioxidants, is to Coming America

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 98 Alive™ is a patented, natural, and holistic immune system booster that will soon be available to the American consumer.

The supplement, based on the Melaleuca alternifolia leaf, has been used as a topical remedy for centuries by Australian indigenous communities because of its beneficial properties.

“We needed an alternative to harsh, man-made chemicals that drug companies sell and doctors prescribe,” said Professor Max Reynolds, the founder and developer of 98 Alive™. “I wanted to find a natural, organic compound that people could use instead of antibiotics and other prescription drugs.”

Professor Reynolds said five different 98 Alive™ supplements will soon be available in the U.S. “We are excited that more people will learn about the beneficial properties of 98 Alive™. The supplements coming to America include:

98 Alive™ Immune Support Capsule, a product to stimulate the immune system and fight disease.

98 Alive™ Immune Syrup

98 Alive™ Natural Nasal Spray

98 Alive™ Respiratory Health liquid

Professor Reynolds, a leading Australian scientist and microbiologist, and his research team took almost a decade to formulate 98 Alive™.

“The new concentrate has 43 new organic compounds and six new compounds never before seen by man,” he said. “We developed an alternative, natural remedy for people who don’t want to use prescription drugs with their many harmful side effects.”

Professor Reynolds said 98 Alive™ has five times more antioxidant activity than Krill oil and 14 times more than fish oil.

“We have a proven supplement that balances and supports the immune system,” Professor Reynolds said. “A wide range of customers, including mothers, seniors with arthritic problems, doctors, health-care providers, and naturopaths, use 98 Alive™.

Since 98 Alive™ came on the market, it has built a strong and loyal following:

“I take 98 Alive™ every morning as a boost for my immune system. I know if I miss my daily routine, I can feel the difference in energy levels and general wellbeing.”

“I’m very happy with 98 Alive™ immune system capsules. They help me stay healthy and free from colds and the flu.”

“The supplement, which is rich in antioxidants, helps the immune system, reduce joint pain, and improve overall wellbeing, “ Professor Reynolds said.

It took extensive global research and clinical trials before Professor Reynolds and his research and development developed 98 Alive™, which is listed on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods.

“98 Alive™ is time tested and scientifically researched. It is the only Melaleuca alternifolia leaf supplement that has been scientifically researched,” he said. “We developed 98 Alive™ to help people stay healthy and enjoy life. Without health, we have nothing.”

