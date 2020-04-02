Norton Rose Fulbright names Adelstein its Global Head of Antitrust and Competition

/EIN News/ -- New York and Washington, DC, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that US Head of Antitrust and Competition Robin Adelstein has been named its Global Head of Antitrust and Competition, effective April 1.

Ranked as a top ten practice in Global Competition Review’s Global Elite (part of the GCR 100), the firm’s global antitrust and competition team comprises more than 150 lawyers in 26 countries. The group, also named a top four Global Elite practice for mergers by GCR, advises on all aspects of antitrust law, including multinational mergers and clearances, cartels, abuse of dominance and monopolization, international investigations, compliance and antitrust litigation.

Adelstein succeeds Peter Scott, who recently became Norton Rose Fulbright’s Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA) Managing Partner. Based in New York and Washington, DC, she will retain her US leadership responsibilities. She came to the firm five years ago after serving as North American General Counsel of the Sandoz division of Novartis, one of the world’s largest healthcare companies, and previously served in in-house antitrust and litigation roles at Novartis and Diageo, a global leader in premium drinks.

Scott, who had served as Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Head of Antitrust and Competition since 2016, said:

“Robin is a dynamic and talented lawyer who will continue to build our global antitrust and competition offering to clients. Her in-house experience with leading corporations gives her a particular understanding into how companies work on a global scale. We have a fantastic global group of skilled practitioners helping companies to navigate antitrust issues across the world.”

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, commented:

“Robin is an extraordinary practitioner, who has helped businesses successfully navigate constantly evolving laws and regulations both as a general counsel and a partner at our firm. Our clients and our lawyers will benefit from her global leadership of the antitrust and competition team, just as we have in the US these past few years.”

Adelstein litigates complex commercial disputes, class actions and multijurisdictional cases before US federal and state courts and represents clients in government enforcement actions by the Federal Trade Commission, Department of Justice and Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General. She also advises companies on antitrust issues arising in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, trade association activities, distribution practices and pricing programs.

Adelstein, who is recommended in The Legal 500 United States 2019 Guide for her work in antitrust and was named one of Crain’s New York Business “Notable Women in Law” in 2019, said:

“I am proud and excited to be leading such an impressive global team. Our antitrust and competition lawyers strategically positioned around the world regularly collaborate to offer clients an integrated perspective on complex cross-border matters. We have an attractive collection of experience, including former government enforcers, to provide unique insights into the antitrust and competition risks facing companies today.”

Adelstein, who assumed leadership of the US antitrust and competition practice competition in 2018, earned her JD at New York University School of Law and her AB at Colgate University.



Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright is a global law firm providing the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions with a full business law service. The firm has more than 4,000 lawyers and other legal staff based in Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.

Recognized for its industry focus, Norton Rose Fulbright is strong across all the key industry sectors: financial institutions; energy; infrastructure, mining and commodities; transport; technology and innovation; and life sciences and healthcare.

Through its global risk advisory group, the firm leverages its industry experience with its knowledge of legal, regulatory, compliance and governance issues to provide clients with practical solutions to the legal and regulatory risks facing their businesses.

Norton Rose Fulbright operates in accordance with its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, aiming to provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of its offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of contact.

Norton Rose Fulbright Verein, a Swiss verein, helps coordinate the activities of Norton Rose Fulbright members but does not itself provide legal services to clients. Norton Rose Fulbright has offices in more than 50 cities worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg.

