Global Hand Sanitizer Market was Valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025, Observing a CAGR of 17.0% during 2020–2025: VynZ Research
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hand sanitizer market was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2020 – 2025.
Industry Insights by Product (Foam, Gel, Liquid, Others), by Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Hypermarket & Supermarket, Online, Drugs Store), by End User (Hospitals, Corporates, Military, Restaurants, Others)
The social media and online advertisements are extensively making people exposed to the data pertaining to the adoption of healthy lifestyles along with cleansers. The social media plays pivotal role pertaining to the use of hand sanitizers among the consumers and is thereby significantly contributing towards the growth of the global hand sanitizers market.
Key players in the hand sanitizers market are rapidly accentuating efforts in order to fulfill the demand of these products such as Hindustan Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser and are thus stimulating consumers to maintain basic hand hygiene by adhering to various initiatives and spreading awareness. The key players are including natural and organic ingredients in the manufacturing of hand sanitizers to eradicate the restraints of this product.
The hypermarket & supermarket are anticipated to generate largest revenue by 2025 in the global hand sanitizer market
Based on distribution channel, the global hand sanitizer market is categorized into specialty store, hypermarket & supermarket, online, and drugs store. Of all distribution channel, hypermarket & supermarket are anticipated to generate largest revenue by 2025 as this channel provides quick access to the hand sanitizers as compared to the purchase of this product through online channel.
Explore key industry insights in 53 tables and 35 figures from the 163 pages of report, “Global Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Product (Foam, Gel, Liquid, Others), by Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Hypermarket & Supermarket, Online, Drugs Store), by End User (Hospitals, Corporates, Military, Restaurants, Others)”
Geography Insight
Geographically, North America is the largest hand sanitizer market in 2019 and is further anticipated to generate largest revenue by 2025. The growth of this product in this region is attributed towards wider accessibility of hand sanitizers along with rapid prevalence of online and offline distribution channels to the meet the demand of the product along with massive outburst of coronavirus.
Geographically, the hand sanitizer market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).
Competitive Insight
Some of the major players operating in the global hand sanitizer market are Henkel AG & Company, Procter & Gamble, GOJO Industries, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Best Sanitizers, Inc., Unilever, Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc., Kutol, The Himalaya Drug Company, and Chattem Inc.
Key Takeaway from the Report:
- Among the entire product, foam is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.
- Of all distribution channel, hypermarket & supermarket are anticipated to generate largest revenue by 2025 in the market.
- Among all the end users, hospitals category held the largest share in the global hand sanitizer market in 2019.
The Report Offers:
- Historical market estimate for the years 2015–2019 and forecast for the years 2020–2025
- Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry
- Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.
- Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings
- Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio
- Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments
- Value chain analysis and application analysis with opportunity assessment
- Market share analysis of major players
The report provides the market value for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast till 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global hand sanitizer market on the basis of product, distribution channel, end user, and region.
Global Hand Sanitizer Market Coverage
Product Insight and Forecast 2015-2025
- Foam
- Gel
- Liquid
- Others
Distribution Channel Insight and Forecast 2015-2025
- Specialty Store
- Hypermarket & Supermarket
- Online
- Drugs Store
End User Insight and Forecast 2015-2025
- Hospitals
- Corporates
- Military
- Restaurants
- Others
Geographical Segmentation
Hand Sanitizer Market by Region
North America
- By Product
- By Distribution Channel
- By End User
- By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico
Europe
- By Product
- By Distribution Channel
- By End User
- By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- By Product
- By Distribution Channel
- By End User
- By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW)
- By Product
- By Distribution Channel
- By End User
- By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., Iran, and Other Countries
