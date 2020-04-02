Phillip James McGuckin Featured in Exclusive Interview

Phillip James McGuckin was featured in an interview for Thrive Global

ALLEN PARK , MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillip James McGuckin was recently featured in an interview for Thrive Global based on his career in the healthcare industry.As an experienced analytics specialist, Phillip James McGuckin hopes to make a difference in the healthcare industry, especially during the trying times that we find ourselves in.In his interview, Phillip James McGuckin shared advice for new graduates and what influenced him personally when he was starting out in his career. He also shared more about his work, and said he is proud to be able to change lives through what he does everyday.“Working in the healthcare industry, even though not on the clinical side, I know that the work I’m performing helps improve the quality of care being delivered to patients and subsequently how that can potentially impact their lives in a positive way,” said Phillip James McGuckin.“The work I do matters and has the ability to transform the industry as a whole with new technology and data every day.”For more information, please visit phillipjamesmcguckin.comAbout Phillip James McGuckinPhillip James McGuckin is a healthcare analytics specialist from Allen Park, Michigan. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Health Administration with a minor in Marketing from Central Michigan University. He began his career as an intern program analyst at the John D. Dingell Medical Center in the systems redesign department. He then worked as an application systems specialist in the managed care department at St. John Providence-Partners in care. Throughout his career, Phillip McGuckin has developed strong skills in leadership, interpersonal relations, and communications.



