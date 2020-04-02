Working Out At Home With The Flat Tummy App - Bringing Women Together

/EIN News/ -- Westbrook, Maine, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (OTCQB: SNYR) With people around the globe told to stay in their homes and businesses closing their doors, it’s no wonder staying motivated and staying connected is becoming harder than ever.



Flat Tummy Lifestyle App which launched with great success just a few months ago, is looking to help alleviate some of the stress that comes with self-isolation and social distancing.

Gyms around the globe are closed

Gyms can be an easy environment for viruses to thrive and be passed from one person to another, and at this point most have been instructed to close in hopes of slowing down the spread of COVID-19. These changes have left many without a “next step” to continue their health and fitness goals, but due to the nature of the Flat Tummy Lifestyle App, there are options.

At home fitness is a great way to stay in shape, or to start a positive change, but where so you start? Flat Tummy Lifestyle App has over 450+ individual guided workouts, spanning every category you could want in a fitness app: full body, arms, legs, booty, core, etc. Each category has a beginner, intermediate and advanced version to choose from. Perfect for beginners and pros. Bonus? No equipment or weights are necessary, which means you already have everything you need to get started today.

When eating out is no longer an option

For weeks the public has been advised to stay home and avoid gathering with other people, and while you may not be able to go to your favorite dining spot, that doesn’t mean you need to compromise on taste or the experience.

With customizable meal plans catering to standard, keto, vegetarian, vegan, and goal specific diets, the Flat Tummy Lifestyle App offers something for every palate based on the individual’s goal to lose, gain or maintain weight. This App takes that information along with personal preferences and develops a custom Monday-Sunday meal plan which includes Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, and two snacks. This includes a full ingredient list, instructions on how to make it and nutritional information.

The plans themselves are modern, and as they consist of real meals women crave. They shouldn’t be seen as just a “diet” – gone are the ideas that a plain salad is the key to success.

On top of that, users also have the option to filter through the recipes by diet type, meal type, prep time and calories – as the saying goes, abs are made in the kitchen after all. This takes the guesswork out of which foods you SHOULD be fueling your body with to get RESULTS, while also adding some new creative meal ideas to the mix.

Even with the 7-day free trial, everyone who downloads the App has access to more than 750 recipes that are fun to make, tasty, and will help you reach your health goals.

Feeling the effects of social distancing

It’s no secret that people are social, and generally thrive in the presence of like-minded individuals. This is one reason social distancing can cause loneliness, boredom, and make even the most up-beat people feel down. So how can we bring back the sense of community we’re missing?

By connecting with people who are facing the same struggle and who want to achieve similar goals to our own.

Flat Tummy Lifestyle App bridges the gap between being a health & fitness App, and social media platform by having a discussion forum built in. With a community of 3.5 million people working on their goals from home, feeling connected is a little bit easier.

How it Helps

Aside from providing the platform for people to connect and work on their fitness & nutrition goals, Flat Tummy is making the decision to download the App even easier. They’re offering a full 7 day free trial for ANYONE to use, as well as 50% off their yearly subscription. That’s like a year’s supply of having a personal trainer and nutritionist in your pocket, every day, for what the average monthly gym membership is - they also provide daily progress tracking to help keep you motivated and accountable.

For businesses

Business owners are also feeling the effects of COVID-19 closures. Many have concerns about how to keep their employees and customers on their side and engaged. Providing them access to an online resource to stay fit, healthy and engaged with others at home, is important.

Flat Tummy Lifestyle is extending an invitation to partner with any business who would like help with this - from smaller gyms to large companies, all are welcome to reach out.

Contact:

Jack Ross - CEO

Synergy CHC Corp.

jack@synergychc.com

(902) 237-1220

synergychc.com



