Apache Corporation Announces Significant Oil Discovery Offshore Suriname at Sapakara West-1

Sapakara West-1 well provides further confirmation of geologic model with 79 meters (259 feet) of net oil and gas condensate pay.

The third and fourth exploration well locations in Block 58 have been identified.

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) and Total S.A. (NYSE: TOT) today announced a significant oil discovery at the Sapakara West-1 well drilled offshore Suriname on Block 58. The well was drilled using the Noble Sam Croft with Apache as operator holding a 50% working interest and Total holding a 50% working interest.

Sapakara West-1 was drilled to a depth of approximately 6,300 meters (20,700 feet), and successfully tested for the presence of hydrocarbons in multiple stacked targets in the upper Cretaceous-aged Campanian and Santonian intervals.

Preliminary fluid samples and test results indicate at least 79 meters (259 feet) of net oil and gas condensate pay in two intervals. The shallower Campanian interval contains 13 meters (43 feet) of net gas condensate and 30 meters (98 feet) of net oil pay, with API oil gravities between 35 and 40 degrees. The deeper Santonian interval contains 36 meters (118 feet) of net oil-bearing reservoir with API oil gravities between 40 and 45 degrees.

“Our second discovery offshore Suriname this year further proves our geologic model and confirms a large hydrocarbon system in two play types on Block 58. Based on a conservative estimate of net pay across multiple fan systems, we have discovered another very substantial oil resource with the Sapakara West-1 well,” said John J. Christmann, Apache CEO and President. “Importantly, our data indicates that the Sapakara West-1 well encountered a distinct fan system that is separate from the Maka Central-1 discovery we announced in January this year.”

Block 58 comprises 1.4 million acres and offers significant potential beyond the discoveries at Sapakara West and Maka Central. Apache has identified at least seven distinct play types and more than 50 prospects within the thermally mature play fairway.

Upon completion of operations at Sapakara West-1, the Sam Croft will move to the third prospect in Block 58, Kwaskwasi, which is located approximately 10 kilometers (6 miles) northwest of Sapakara West-1. The fourth exploration target is Keskesi, which will be drilled approximately 20 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of Sapakara West-1. Both exploration wells will test oil-prone upper Cretaceous targets in the Campanian and Santonian intervals in reservoirs that appear to be independent from the Maka and Sapakara discoveries.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and copies of all press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com .

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “possibly,” “potential,” “projects,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar references to future periods, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans, expectations and objectives for Apache’s operations, including statements about our capital plans, drilling plans, production expectations, asset sales, and monetizations. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See "Risk Factors" in our 2019 Form 10-K and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for a discussion of risk factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made by Apache in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Apache undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Cautionary note to investors

The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable, and possible reserves that meet the SEC's definitions for such terms. Apache may use certain terms in this release, such as "resources," "potential resources," "resource potential," "estimated net reserves," "recoverable reserves," and other similar terms that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit Apache from including in filings with the SEC. Such terms do not take into account the certainty of resource recovery, which is contingent on exploration success, technical improvements in drilling access, commerciality and other factors, and are therefore not indicative of expected future resource recovery and should not be relied upon. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in Apache's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019, available from Apache at www.apachecorp.com or by writing Apache at: 2000 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 100, Houston, TX 77056 (Attn: Corporate Secretary). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark Media: (713) 296-7276 Phil West Website: www.apachecorp.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4aa0b031-1a00-496c-b9c0-1a8ba165d801

Offshore Suriname, Block 58 On April 2, 2020, Apache Corporation and Total S.A. announced a significant oil discovery at the Sapakara West-1 well drilled offshore Suriname on Block 58. This follows the January 2020 announcement of a discovery at the Maka Central-1 well. The next two exploration wells on Block 58 will be at the Kwaskwasi and Keskesi locations.



