Justin Gimelstob Launches Scholarship Program to Support Student Athletes

The Justin Gimelstob Scholarship Program will offer three tiered scholarships of $5,000, $2,500, and $1,000 USD

BRENTWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justin Gimelstob is proud to announce that his scholarship program supporting student athletes is officially launching today; April 2nd, 2020. Collegiate student athletes in North America are eligible to apply for this opportunity. The Justin Gimelstob Scholarship Program will offer three separate scholarships valued at $5,000, $2,500, and $1,000 USD.Justin Gimelstob is a retired professional tennis player. He received a tennis scholarship to UCLA in 1995, where he became the number one singles and doubles player in the country, won a National Championship in doubles while maintaining the highest GPA of any student athlete at the time. Justin attributes much of his success in his professional tennis and subsequent sports business career to his time at UCLA as a student athlete. As someone who understands the impact of academia on one’s career, Justin launched the Justin Gimelstob Scholarship Program to help up and coming student athletes achieve success.In order to be considered as recipients of the Justin Gimelstob Scholarship Program, applicants must submit acceptance letters from their college or university as proof of enrollment.As part of their submissions, applicants must also write an essay with a minimum of 500 words detailing their experience as a student athlete. Students are encouraged to highlight their passion for academics and their athletic activities, their ambitions for the future, and how the scholarship can help them accomplish their goals. The applicants with the three most compelling essays will be chosen as the successful candidates.Applicants will have until May 20th, 2020, to apply for this opportunity.Justin Gimelstob thanks all applicants for their submissions. Only the successful applicants will be contacted.For more information, please visit www.scholarship.justingimelstobfund.org About Justin GimelstobJustin Gimelstob is a retired professional tennis player born and raised in New Jersey and currently lives in Brentwood, California. Gimelstob enrolled at UCLA in 1995 on a tennis scholarship, where he became the number one singles and doubles player in the country, won a National Championship in Doubles, and maintained the highest-Grade Point Average of any student athlete at the time. He turned professional in 1996 and played 12 years on the ATP Tour, achieving a career high singles ranking of #63 and a career high doubles ranking of #17. Gimelstob also won 15 doubles titles, including the 1998 Australian Open and French Open partnering with Venus Williams. He also proudly represented the USA in the Davis Cup competition on multiple occasions.Gimelstob was inducted into the Southern California Jewish Hall of Fame in 2005 and the MetroWest Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in New Jersey in 2006. He was also inducted into the Newark Academy Hall of Fame where he attended High School. He retired from professional tennis in the Fall of 2007 and quickly transitioned into a career in broadcasting and sports business. Recently, Gimelstob was named President of FBR Group, a leading insurance, estate planning, and financial services company.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.