TREX BRINGS SUSTAINBLE SOLUTIONS TO HGTV® SMART HOME 2020

/EIN News/ -- WINCHESTER, Va., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the Steel City to a modern city with green spaces, sustainable buildings and vibrant innovation, Pittsburgh offers an ideal location for the HGTV® Smart Home 2020. This year’s home is a natural fit for the city with its industrial aesthetic, neutral finishes and strategically simplistic styling by HGTV designer Tiffany Brooks. With smart living in mind, the home features eco-friendly features both inside and out, including an enviable outdoor living area created with sustainable, low-maintenance products from Trex Company, the world’s leading brand of high-performance, wood-alternative decking and railing.



“This year’s HGTV Smart Home offers an ideal showcase for our extensive portfolio of high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products,” noted Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex. “From the decking, railing and lighting to the finishing touches like a pergola, lattice and under-deck drainage, Trex offers homeowners everything they might need to create outdoor spaces that are smart, stylish and sustainable.”

The HGTV Smart Home 2020 is cleverly constructed with advanced technology, gadgets and smart solutions to enhance entertaining and everyday living. The one-of-a-kind home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two half baths, a three-car garage and a luxurious yard outfitted with a two-story Trex deck and other best-in-class products from the company’s industry-leading portfolio of eco-friendly, low-maintenance outdoor living products.

Decking with Unparalleled Beauty and Performance

Trex Transcend ® decking in Island Mist sets the stage for the luxurious outdoor spaces. The top-of-the-line Transcend composite deck boards pair a natural wood-grain pattern with rich color and realistic streaking that delivers the look of wood without the hassles of burdensome maintenance. Like all Trex decking, Transcend brings style that can withstand any weather Mother Nature sends its way and is designed to resist fading, staining, scratching and mold. Unlike wood, it won’t rot, warp, crack or splinter, and it requires no sanding, staining or painting. Food and drink spills can be easily cleaned up and an occasional soap-and-water cleaning is all that’s needed to retain a like-new appearance.

Adding to its appeal, the entire high-performance Trex decking portfolio is manufactured from 95% recycled material, making Trex a smart choice for environmentally conscious homeowners. For more than 25 years, Trex decking has been made from a combination of reclaimed wood and polyethylene plastic film (recycled from industrial packaging as well as common household items such as grocery bags, newspaper sleeves and bubble wrap). In fact, Trex is one of the largest recyclers of plastic film in North America, repurposing more than 1.5 billion plastic bags each year in the making of its products.

Railing that Delivers Sophisticated Safety

Trex Transcend ® Railing is installed on the second story of the deck, adding both safety and style. Sleek black balusters contrast with Classic White posts and rails to create a distinctive design that complements the home’s modern aesthetic. Boasting unparalleled durability, Transcend Railing won’t rot, warp, peel or splinter and never needs to be sanded, painted or stained – meaning minimal maintenance and long-lasting beauty. Furthermore, Transcend Railing contains a minimum of 40% recycled material and is backed by a 25-year Limited Residential Warranty.

Inspired Illumination

Bringing another green element to the outdoor space are recessed deck lights and stair riser lights from the Trex Deck ® Lighting ™ collection. Featuring long-life, low-voltage LEDs from CREE®, the worldwide leader in energy-efficient lighting, the chic, weather resistant deck lights use 75% less energy and are cool to the touch, making them safe for children and pets. The “plug-and-play” components are easy to install on both existing and new decks to enhance the safety and style of any outdoor space.

Ultimate Shade and Style

Just steps away from the Smart Home deck, a sleek white Trex® Pergola™ Element provides shade and additional space for relaxing or entertaining. The sturdy, low-maintenance, all-aluminum structure features a contemporary design and is accented with column-mounted LED lights for added ambience.

Lovely Lattice

Trex ® LatticeWorks ™ is used to conceal a cleverly disguised storage area under the outdoor staircase. Made from durable, lightweight PVC, Trex LatticeWorks is weather-resistant, UV-protected and cleans easily. Nine Trex-exclusive designs ranging from romantic to deco are offered in white or black.

Elevated Protection

To optimize the space below the two-story deck, a Trex RainEscape ® under-deck drainage system was installed. This above-the-joist system uses a network of troughs and gutters to divert rain, snow and moisture away from a deck to create useable dry space underneath. Once protected, the space can be outfitted with electricity, water and gas lines, as well as furniture, lighting, ceiling fans and entertainment components. The system also helps to protect wooden substructures from water damage that can lead to rot and decay.

“This year’s Smart Home showcases not only the breadth of outdoor living products available from Trex but also how seamlessly they work together,” noted Adkins. “Tiffany and the team from HGTV have done an incredible job creating a home that is not only sustainable and smart but also extremely livable. We are pleased to be part of this inspirational project again this year and can’t wait to find out who wins it.”

HGTV Smart Home Giveaway 2020

One lucky winner will receive the keys to the HGTV Smart Home 2020, along with a luxurious prize package valued at more than $1.5 million. Starting April 22, 2020, through June 12, 2020, HGTV viewers can enter twice daily at HGTV.com and DIYNetwork.com. The winner will be announced in or around July 2020. Eligible U.S. residents can log on to HGTV.com for full details and the official rules.

For more information on the Trex outdoor living products featured in the HGTV Smart Home 2020, visit trex.com .

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as an environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

About Trex Licensed Products

Trex ® Pergola ™ products are manufactured and sold by Structureworks Fabrication under a Trademark License Agreement with Trex Company, Inc.

All product warranties are provided by the respective manufacturers.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the U.S., age 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 9 a.m. ET on 4/22/20 and ends at 5 p.m. ET on 6/12/20. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. For full official rules, prize disclosure, and to enter, visit www.HGTV.com . Main sponsor: Scripps Networks, LLC d/b/a Home & Garden Television, 9721 Sherrill Boulevard, Knoxville, Tennessee 37932.

HGTV, HGTV Smart Home, HGTV Smart Home Giveaway and their associated logos are trademarks of Scripps Networks, LLC. Used with permission; all rights reserved.

