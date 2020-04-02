Webinar: COVID-19 Response Management with Appian

No-cost Appian software helps organizations move quickly to safeguard their workforces in uncertain times

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) is hosting a webinar to help organizations learn about its no-cost, HIPAA-compliant COVID-19 Response Management Application . The application helps organizations accelerate response during this global crisis, and can be fully configured and adopted within two hours. The webinar is Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 11:00AM EDT / 4:00PM BST. Click here to register for the free event.



Appian’s COVID-19 Response Management application serves as the central command center for large organizations and government entities to safeguard the health and safety of their employees and facilities, and to support peer-to-peer employee assistance.

During the webinar, Appian’s Josh Seeman, Sr. Director of Financial Solutions, and Charlotte Sawyer, Solutions Program Manager, will give an overview of the Appian COVID-19 Response Management application. They will cover:

Case Studies: How organizations are using the application to accelerate response and support their communities during the pandemic.

How organizations are using the application to accelerate response and support their communities during the pandemic. Key Features: One repository for employee health status and locations, facility COVID-19 exposures, employee to employee assistance, corporate policies, global reporting, and more.

One repository for employee health status and locations, facility COVID-19 exposures, employee to employee assistance, corporate policies, global reporting, and more. Safety and Security of Data: hosted on the Appian HIPAA-compliant cloud to help protect sensitive employee health data.

hosted on the Appian HIPAA-compliant cloud to help protect sensitive employee health data. Mobile Capabilities: Mobile-native with push notifications out-of-the-box

Mobile-native with push notifications out-of-the-box Requesting the Free App: Process and requirements

Appian is being used by Global 2000 organizations in financial services, pharma, manufacturing, and other industries to manage their COVID-19 response.

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. www.appian.com

Appian's COVID-19 App Help Center Employees can check into the COVID-19 Help Center on their mobile devices to ask for help, report an incident, securely disclose health status and more. Appian COVID-19 Response Management App Managers can have an understanding of their workforce during the pandemic, such as those who are in quarantine, exposed, remote working, etc.



