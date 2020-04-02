Hookah Tobacco Market Competition & Segment Analysis - The Importance of Diversification

Hookah Tobacco

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Hookah Tobacco Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Starbuzz (United States), Al Fakher (United States), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. (India), Eastern Tobacco (Egypt), Haze Tobacco ( United States), Alandalus Flavourd Tobacco and Molasses Co.L.L.C. ( Jordan), Japan Tobacco (Japan), Fumari (United States), Social Smoke (United States) and Alchemist Tobacco (United States).

Hookah tobacco is a type of combustible tobacco that is smoked with a hookah. There are various flavors are available in hookahs such as mix flavor and single flavor. Rising attraction towards newly added flavors in hookah tobacco boosting the demand of hookah tobacco market in the forecasted period. Stringent government rules and regulations in some regions hampering the market.

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In August 2018, Japan Tobacco Inc.has acquired Bangladesh tobacco provider Akij Group. This deal was done for 1.5 billion dollar.

FDA regulates the manufacture, import, packaging, labeling, advertising, promotion, sale, and distribution of hookah tobacco. This includes components and parts of tobacco products regulated by the 2016 rule but excludes accessories such as lighters, tongs, or external burners.

Market Trend

• Rising Attraction Towards Newly Added Flavors in a Hookah

Market Drivers

• Emergence of Online Retailing

• Changing Cultures and Social Acceptability in Lounges and Cafes

Opportunities

• A Growing Number of New Products in Hookah

Restraints

• Rising Health Concerns among Population

Challenges

• Stringent Government Rules and Regulation in Various Region

The Global Hookah Tobacco Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Single Flavor, Mixed Flavor), Application (Hotels & Restaurants, Bars, Hookah Parlour), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Flavor (Apple, Mint, Cherry, Chocolate, Coconut, Icorice, Cappuccino, Watermelon)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Hookah Tobacco Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

