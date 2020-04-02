Caroline Delahaye Featured on Thrive Global

Caroline Delahaye was recently featured in an exclusive interview based on her work in the pharmaceutical industry

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caroline Delahaye is proud to announce that she has recently been featured in an exclusive interview with Thrive Global. The interview highlights her work in the pharmaceutical industry and her advice for professionals starting out in their careers.Caroline Delahaye has 17 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. She has been called on for numerous specialities including Endocrinologists, Pediatricians, Rheumatologists, Cardiologists, Urologists, Psychiatrists, Internists, and ENT Specialists.In her interview, Caroline Delahaye describes her experience working in the pharmaceutical industry and provides advice for readers.She notes that when it comes to advice, she lives by the "three C's": choices, chances, and changes."You must make a choice to take a chance, or your life will never change," says Caroline Delahaye.She says the most exciting thing about the pharmaceutical industry is that it is constantly changing and that there are new developments and breakthroughs every day.For more information, please visit https://thriveglobal.com/stories/a-discussion-with-caroline-delahaye-on-forging-your-own-path-to-success/



