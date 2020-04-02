Trxade Spotlighted in Publication Discussing Healthcare Challenge, Solution

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire — Trxade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 40+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



To view the full publication, “US Faces Biggest Healthcare Challenge — And It’s not COVID-19,” visit: http://nnw.fm/tIhv3

While COVID-19 runs rampant worldwide, experts agree that science and technology will eventually find ways to deal with the ravaging disease. However, the pandemic has only exacerbated America’s real healthcare challenge — affordable healthcare and prescription medicines. The only sensible solution may be to marshal the forces of innovation and technology to improve and expand healthcare services, streamline operating expenses, expedite deliveries and mitigate runaway costs.

At the epicenter of a multibillion-dollar opportunity, Trxade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) ( MEDS Profile ) is delivering on a unique business strategy that makes healthcare and prescriptions more accessible, affordable and convenient, delineating Trxade in a fractured, inefficient industry.

About Trxade Group Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that enables price transparency and increased profit margins to buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, makes Healthcare services affordable and accessible across all 50 states, and steps in to meet today’s immediate demands. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of four synergistic operating platforms: the Trxade B2B trading platform with 12,100 registered pharmacies, a licensed virtual Wholesaler, affordable healthcare via its Bonum Health app or web-based telehealth services, and Same Day or Mail Order Pharmacy delivery capabilities via its DelivMeds app featuring its extensive nationwide distribution network. For additional information, please visit www.Trxade.com , www.DelivMeds.com and www.BonumHealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

