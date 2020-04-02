YANGAROO AND THE LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY® RENEW MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YANGAROO Inc. (TSX-V:YOO, OTBB:YOOIF, the “Company”), the software leader in work flow management and media distribution solutions, today announces the signing of a multiyear renewal with The Latin Recording Academy®, the organization behind the Latin GRAMMY Awards®. YANGAROO will continue to provide its digital awards management platform that streamlines every aspect of awards-show management.



"YANGAROO has been a strong and dependable partner for many years now, and we are thrilled to extend the relationship,” said Luis Dousdebes, Chief Awards, Membership & Preservation Officer of The Latin Recording Academy. “We look forward to continuing a productive and beneficial partnership.”

“This marks another long-term commitment between The Latin Recording Academy® and YANGAROO”, said Gary Moss, President & CEO of YANGAROO Inc. “We are very pleased to continue to be contributing to this great celebration of Latin music for years to come.”

About The Latin Recording Academy

The Latin Recording Academy is an international, membership-based organization comprised of Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking recording artists, musicians, songwriters, producers, and other creative and technical recording professionals. The organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life and cultural condition for Latin music and its makers. In addition to producing the Latin GRAMMY Awards to honor excellence in the recorded arts and sciences, The Latin Recording Academy provides educational and outreach programs for the Latin music community either directly or through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®. For more information about The Latin Recording Academy, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com .

About YANGAROO

Yangaroo is a software leader in work-flow management for advertising, music, and awards industries. YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System is a leading secure business to business cloud-based solution that provides clearance, delivery, and secure API integration for various work-flow challenges in media distribution.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.

For YANGAROO Awards Inquiries:

Adam Hunt

Phone: (416) 534-0607 x 154

adam.hunt@yangaroo.com

For YANGAROO Investor Inquiries:

Gary Moss

Phone: (416) 534-0607 x 111

gary.moss@yangaroo.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.