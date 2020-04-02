RETRANSMISSION - PREMIER HEALTH OF AMERICA INC. COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (formerly known as Physinorth Acquisition Corporation Inc.) (TSXV: PHA)) (the “Corporation”) wishes to provide a business update in relation with the recent evolution of the Covid-19 situation.



Current situation

The government of Quebec adopted on March 13, 2020 an order in council declaring a health emergency throughout the provincial territory. This exceptional measure enables the health ministry and its organizations to promptly conclude the necessary arrangements to protect the population’s health.

This translates amongst other things into an important increase in demand for medical personnel throughout the healthcare network in the province of Quebec. The situation is similar at the federal government level and across Canada.

Impact on the business

Daily demand for medical personnel including nurses, auxiliaries, and care attendants at Premier Health has increased by 50% on average with higher peaks on certain days.

The Corporation has increased the capacity of its 24/7 dispatch centre where requests are handled to ensure response times are maintained within historical parameters. The proprietary software platform developed by Premier Health, that combines business process automation, business intelligence and managerial functions, was designed to handle very high volumes, is fully scalable, and is currently performing flawlessly.

Special measures

Premier Health is following all recommendations of provincial and federal health agencies and is adapting to evolving protocols and guidelines on a daily basis.

All our personnel currently working in healthcare facilities across the health agencies’ network follow exactly the same guidelines as permanent health agencies’ network employees.

Specific hiring protocols have been put in place to use the Corporations’ platform to conduct all hiring interviews online.

Corporation’s Commitment

It is not possible for the Corporation to assess how long these circumstances will last. While the situation is dynamic the Corporation and its personnel are committed to adapting and supporting the provincial and federal governments and their establishments. Human capital is our most valuable resource and Premier Health of America is committing to extraordinary collaboration to fight Covid-19.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost

Vice-President, Corporate Development

Premier Health of America Inc.

(formerly known as Physinorth Acquisition Corporation Inc.)

jrpronovost@premierhealth.ca / 514-581-1473

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:



This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about the date of trading of the Corporation’s common shares on the Exchange and final regulatory approvals, among others, are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com.



