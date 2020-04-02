Coronavirus – Tanzania: Tanzania confirms another COVID-19 case

Tanzania has today confirmed one more Coronavirus cases bringing the national total to 20.

Health Minister, Ms. Ummy Mwalimu in statement released to the public said the confirmed case who tested positive is a 42-year-old female American national.

This now brings the number of cases to 20 out of which 17 are still continuing with treatment, two have healed whereas one died on March 31st.

The patients are spread out in Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, Arusha and Kagera.

Tanzania first recorded a COVID-19 case a fortnight ago in Arusha after a Tanzanian national who had returned from Belgium tested positive.



