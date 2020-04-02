Mexican Government Declares COVID-19 National Health Emergency, Only Essential Services to Remain Open, Endeavour Silver Suspending its Mexican Mining Operations Until April 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) advises that the Mexican government has declared a national health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous health precautions have been decreed, including the suspension of non-essential businesses, with only essential services to remain open. Mining does not qualify as an essential service so for the protection of our staff, employees, contractors and communities, Endeavour has commenced the process of suspending our three mining operations in Mexico until April 30 as mandated by the government.

Endeavour is retaining essential personnel at each mine site during the suspension period to maintain safety protocols, environmental monitoring, security measures and equipment maintenance. Essential personnel are following Endeavour’s strict COVID-19 safety protocols and non-essential employees are being sent home to self-isolate and stay healthy, while continuing to receive their base pay.

As this health emergency is dynamic and given the ultimate duration of the suspension period is uncertain, management is unable to determine its impact on the Company’s 2020 production and costs. Therefore, Endeavour’s production and cost guidance is withdrawn until further notice.

Bradford Cooke, Endeavour CEO, commented, “Suspending our mining operations on a temporary basis is the best way to ensure the health of our work force during this COVID-19 crisis. We are also working with the local communities to protect the health of the local people, inform them of the precautions needed to stay healthy, and provide medical supplies, masks, cleaners and disinfectants as needed.”



About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

