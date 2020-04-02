Pluralsight Encourages Technology Learners to Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Skill Up, Offers Free Access to Full Platform of 7,000 Plus Expert-Taught Courses for Entire Month of April

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology skills platform, today announced that in an effort to encourage technology learners around the world to stay safe and stay home, the company is offering full access to its entire platform of technology skill development courses for free throughout the month of April. Technology learners that currently do not have a paid Pluralsight subscription can now access more than 7,000 courses taught by the world’s leading experts in their respective fields free of charge.



“In these uncertain times where government leaders and healthcare experts are asking us to practice social distancing, Pluralsight wants to offer an incentive for technology learners to follow that advice and better themselves,” said Aaron Skonnard, CEO, Pluralsight. “With this free offering, we want to encourage technology enthusiasts to stay home and improve their skills. Technology can help us build a better tomorrow when we’re able to return to normal, and we want to provide as many people as possible with the opportunity to stay safe, stay home, and skill up.”

Pluralsight’s free offering for the month of April extends to individual learners that have yet to subscribe to the platform. Any user interested in getting full access to Pluralsight’s library of courses can access the platform here . Pluralsight is also offering extended trials for businesses, nonprofits, and K-12 institutions looking to explore how Pluralsight can help their teams and teachers skill up.

Pluralsight’s library of courses are taught by the most recognized experts in their respective fields. They are thoroughly vetted in a process that is more selective than the world’s most elite educational institutions. Pluralsight authors include among their ranks:

Authors of the definitive books on their respective spaces, from software development to security, to cloud computing and beyond

Innovators in the advancement of programming languages such as Java

Employees of the biggest technology vendors in the world

Courses include subjects on the most relevant aspects of technology, including software development in dozens of programming languages, cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

This offer is valid throughout the month of April. No credit card information or future obligation is required. For more information on how Pluralsight’s Skills platform is helping technology learners around the world enhance their skills, visit www.pluralsight.com .

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation, and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs, and analytics. For more information, visit www.pluralsight.com .

Media Contact

Pluralsight PR

Dan Sorensen

Director, Communications

Dan-Sorensen@pluralsight.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.