HP Announces Partner & Customer Relief Initiatives

Company leans in on arming partners with the support they need to weather operational and financial challenges of COVID-19

Spans global commercial and retail channel partners across Personal Systems and Print 1

Offers variety of market and country-specific, short-term incentives to channel partners and customers 1

Expands virtual engagement options including free access to cybersecurity support and on-demand training

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. announced a variety of relief initiatives aimed at arming its global channel partner community to effectively navigate the operational and financial challenges associated with COVID-19. In addition to providing a variety of financing and leasing options for end customers, the company will offer short-term, market and country-specific incentives for channel partners. Offers will vary by geography and are dependent on partner eligibility.1

In addition, HP has implemented a more predictable, flat-rate incentive program and relaxed compensation models to allow for more partner flexibility with linearity while extending deadlines for submission of proof of performance and reporting1. The specific changes will be communicated to channel partners by HP market and country teams this week.

“As a global company, we understand the importance of acting globally while executing at the local level. Rather than taking a one-size fits all approach, we are taking a customized approach specific to the unique and evolving dynamics at the market and country level, depending on a variety of factors,” said Christoph Schell, Chief Commercial Officer, HP Inc. “We’re structured to ensure the continuity of our business operations even under the most challenging circumstances and we feel very fortunate to be in a position to offer the help and support needed by our valued partners and customers.”

Leaning in with HP Integrated Financial Solutions for end-customers

In partnership with its endorsed finance partners, HP’s Integrated Financial Solutions group is now offering a variety of financial and asset lifecycle options, including deferred/reduced payments until 2021, short term rentals and cash infusion for customer-owned HP devices through a sale leaseback program1.

Qualified customers can convert existing, owned workplace assets into a payment solution or acquire technology needed today with reduced payments for the remainder of 2020 to alleviate temporary cash flow challenges1. Customers can also take advantage of a delayed payment structure or enroll in a PC rental program, available on equipment contracts for a period of 12 months. After 12 months, rental devices can be extended, purchased or returned for an upgrade1.

Free virtual cybersecurity support

To address potential cybersecurity risks for those working or learning from home, HP has launched a goodwill security campaign. In addition to offering tips and advice online, HP is offering free customer webinars to help set up home offices securely.

HP will also offer its HP Sure Click Pro free of charge through September 30, 2020, to help protect users from web, email, and document-based security threats. HP Sure Click Pro enhances existing HP Sure Click with additional features such as editing Word and Excel documents within an isolated container. This offer will be available for use on all HP and non-HP Windows 10 PCs. Additional details are available on the HP.com Security Solutions site .

“In a world turned upside down by coronavirus, the launch of these security solutions honestly couldn’t come at a better time,” said Patrick Moorhead, Moor Insights & Strategy. “More people than ever are being forced to work at home, and these off-network work devices must be as fully secured as they would be in the office. Even once things more or less return to business as usual, it’s a well-known fact that the workforce is becoming more mobile by the year.”

Robust virtual training & engagement platforms

To help arm partners with the skills and knowledge required to optimize revenue and future-proof their business, HP University offers online, on-demand learning options across a variety of topics including sales skills education, product training and industry-leading certifications. Partners can opt in for customized online digital learning paths designed to meet their specific priorities.

HP shifted all events throughout fiscal 2020 (ending October 31, 2020) to virtual engagement models to deliver a sustained drumbeat of curated news and information and networking opportunities, leveraging both internal and external voices. In addition, the company has shifted its customer engagement model to a robust, online platform across a broad set of topics including office printing, security, mobility solutions and HP services.

Enhanced 24/7 customer support

To address heightened demand for customer support, HP has cross-trained agents to manage multiple queues, established access to work-from-home technology for agents, and leveraging chat, social and web support options. Customers are advised to make use of the a 24/7 Virtual Agent as the first resolution option in addition to COVID-19 specific information posted on its global support website .

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com .

1 Offers vary by geography and are dependent on customer and partner eligibility. Available financing options and extended payments terms may be subject to conditions, credit review and approval.

