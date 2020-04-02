Brooklyn School Develops Multilingual Remote Learning Plans

Brooklyn School Featured in the International Press for Developing Multilingual Remote Learning Resources for Families During COVID-19 Shutdown

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Brooklyn French and Mandarin immersion school was featured in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Christian Science Monitor for its early efforts to transfer its hands-on, multilingual curriculum to an online remote learning platform.

Weeks before closing, Science, Language & Arts International School, located in Downtown Brooklyn, began to prepare for a possible closure by beginning to develop a bank of original, multilingual content and other resources for families, many of whom don’t speak the target language at home.

“In a sun-soaked Brooklyn classroom, Huan Ren reads aloud ‘The Three Little Pigs’ in Mandarin. The pre-K teacher balloons her cheeks to mime the big bad wolf blowing down the straw house. She is reading before a smartphone, recording in an empty room,” the article reads.

Last week, the previously fully-analog school launched a fully-integrated online learning platform for students, complete with a parent guide. Faculty continue to add original multilingual content and materials to the virtual library, as well as curate existing content, to support remote learning. Students access daily video lessons as well as interact live online with their teachers.

Read the full feature here:

http://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Education/2020/0313/Learning-curve-How-schools-worldwide-are-tackling-coronavirus-challenge

Located 9 Hanover Place in the heart of downtown Brooklyn, Science, Language & Arts International School is an independent school focused on hands-on science, arts, and math. SLA provides children with a rich and rigorous multilingual progressive education in French and Mandarin. As an anti-bias school, SLA actively promotes anti-bias initiatives and curriculum. Learn more: http://slaschool.org/about/

If you would like more information about the French or Mandarin immersion program at Science, Language & Arts International School, please contact info@slaschool.org.



