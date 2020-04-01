Microbix Announces Annual and Special Meeting Voting Results

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, “Microbix®” or the “Company”), a life sciences innovator making critical ingredients that enable the production of clinical diagnostics and creating medical devices that help ensure test accuracy, announces the voting results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) which was held on March 31, 2020.



At the Meeting, 36.79% of the issued and outstanding shares were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before the Meeting. Details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the Management Information Circular (the “Circular”) dated February 14, 2020. The Circular is available on the Company’s website (www.microbix.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

All of the board of directors nominees listed in the Circular were re-elected as directors of Microbix. Results of the vote were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For

Withheld % Withheld

Peter M. Blecher 36,332,546 93.85% 2,378,816 6.15% William J. Gastle 36,905,352 95.33% 1,806,010 4.67% Martin Marino 37,024,462 95.64% 1,686,900 4.36% Joseph D. Renner 37,024,352 95.64% 1,687,010 4.36% Mark A. Cochran 37,022,462 95.64% 1,688,900 4.36% Cameron Groome 36,952,854 95.46% 1,758,508 4.54% Vaughn C. Embro-Pantalony 36,896,452 95.31% 1,814,910 4.69%

In addition, shareholders also approved a resolution re-appointing the Company’s auditors, Ernst & Young LLP, with 99.76 % of the votes cast in favour.

In addition, shareholders also approved a resolution ratifying an amendment to the Company’s bylaws to reduce the quorum requirement for shareholders meetings, with 94.44% of the votes cast in favour.

The slides of management’s presentation at the Meeting have been posted at www.microbix.com

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix develops proprietary biological and technology solutions for human health and well-being, with sales usually exceeding $1 million per month and approximately 80 skilled employees. It makes a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, train lab personnel, or help ensure quality control of clinical diagnostic tests. Microbix antigens and QAPs are sold to many customers worldwide, at present primarily to multinational diagnostics companies and laboratory accreditation organizations.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots.

Microbix is a publicly-traded company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes “forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of the Meeting and its outcomes, financial results or the outlook for the business, risks associated with its financial results and stability, its current or future products, development projects such as those referenced herein, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company’s judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Please visit www.microbix.com or www.sedar.com for recent Microbix filings.

For further information, please contact:

Cameron Groome, CEO



(905) 361-8910 Jim Currie, CFO



(905) 361-8910 Deborah Honig, Investor Relations



Adelaide Capital Markets



(647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com

Copyright © 2020 Microbix Biosystems Inc. Microbix®, Kinlytic®, and QAPs™ are trademarks of the Company







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.