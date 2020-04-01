Advisory: Travel cancellation insurance and airline vouchers or credits

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some travel insurance policies provide coverage that may pay for costs that consumers cannot recover when trips are cancelled. In past, travel service providers usually provided consumers with refunds where the service provider was unable to provide service. Over the past month, many service providers have changed this practice and are now offering vouchers or credits that consumers can use for future travel.



On March 25, 2020, the Canadian Transportation Agency updated its endorsement of the use of vouchers or credits as an appropriate approach for Canada’s airlines as long as these vouchers or credits do not expire in an unreasonably short period of time.

Travel insurers are advising policyholders that if you have been offered this type of full credit, or voucher for future use by an airline, train or other travel provider, in many instances, under the terms of your insurance policy you will not be considered to have suffered an insurable loss.

Customers are encouraged to consider the above and review the terms of your policy prior to submitting a claim for trip cancellation coverage. You should also check your insurer’s website for guidance that may be posted. Each insurer will assess the particulars of each circumstance in accordance with the terms and conditions of your policy.

Disputes over refunds and credits should be directed to your travel service provider, transportation carrier or the Canadian Transportation Agency.

You can find the contact information for your insurer in your contract or at: https://www.olhi.ca/for-insurers/member-list/

