Bright Mountain Media Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) (“Bright Mountain Media” or the “Company”), an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, has engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.



MZ Group will work closely with Bright Mountain Media management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy and program to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The comprehensive investor relations campaign will highlight the Company’s recent acquisitions, including the Company’s merger with MediaHouse (f/k/a NDN), as well as the Company’s recent acquisition of Oceanside (f/k/a S&W Media), and the continuing development of Bright Mountain, LLC.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide, including New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, San Juan, Taipei, and São Paulo. Additionally, MZ Group was recently ranked the No. 1 consultancy in Latin America and No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Managing Director and Head of MZ North America’s Minneapolis Office, Greg Falesnik, will be advising Bright Mountain Media in corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with all financial and social media outlets.

Greg Falesnik, Managing Director of MZ Group North America, commented: “We are pleased to announce our engagement with Bright Mountain Media. As an innovator in the digital media and advertising services space, they are eliminating middlemen in the advertising supply chain to allow brands to more efficiently reach consumers, while increasing margins for both publishers as well as Bright Mountain Media shareholders. Their ability to optimize revenue for publishers, while offering brands highly targeted demographics, provides a strong competitive advantage. Further, Bright Mountain has demonstrated their ability to identify, acquire and integrate high-quality businesses at attractive valuations. We look forward to working with management to communicate the Company’s value proposition to the investment community.”

“This is an exciting time for Bright Mountain Media, having recently acquired Oceanside and merged with MediaHouse, we are positioned to offer our customers the highest CPM’s for each impression that wouldn’t have otherwise been available at generic ad networks,“ said Kip Speyer, Chief Executive Officer of Bright Mountain Media. “We believe that our capability to optimize ad revenue for publishers through the removal of ‘middlemen,’ combined with our highly targeted demographics that we can offer brands, allows us to generate strong results for both our customers and shareholders. .”

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one‐stop‐shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach – full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) IPO Advisory - preparation services for the Pre-IPO journey; 3) ESG Consulting - providing audit and roadmap guidelines to improve corporate ESG messaging and rankings; 4) Financial & Social Media – lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence – real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions – webhosting, webcasting, distribution services, conference calls, CRM, and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, San Juan, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us .

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) is an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, efficiently connecting brands with targeted consumer demographics. Through the removal of middlemen in the advertising services process, Bright Mountain Media efficiently connects brands with targeted consumer demographics while maximizing revenue to publishers. Bright Mountain Media’s assets include the Bright Mountain, LLC ad network, MediaHouse (f/k/a NDN), Oceanside (f/k/a S&W Media) and 24 owned and/or managed website. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com .

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes, ” and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to close the proposed acquisition of Inform, Inc., any the realization of any expected benefits from such transaction if closed. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Bright Mountain Media, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2019 and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

BMTM@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us







