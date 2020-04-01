ACM Research Appoints Jim Straus as Vice President of Sales for North America

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, today announced the appointment of Jim Straus as Vice President of Sales for North America. In his new role, Jim will lead the Company’s sales and business development organization in North America and will be responsible for all sales and service efforts throughout the region, with a focus on expanding adoption of ACM's core technologies at major semiconductor companies.



Jim has served in sales, account management, business development, and operations executive roles for nearly 30 years at Applied Materials. Most recently, Jim was Director of Sales at Applied Global Services, the professional services arm of Applied Materials, where he led penetration of Applied's critical product and service solutions with a large semiconductor manufacturer. Jim is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point with a Bachelor of Science degree. He also holds an MBA from Ohio State University.

ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Wang commented, "We have made solid progress in expanding our sales leadership team to drive growth and global expansion, and Jim brings tremendous capital equipment sales leadership and business development experiences to ACM. He’s an outstanding fit as we execute our mission to become a major global supplier of capital equipment to the semiconductor industry. I’m excited to have him to lead our sales team in North America.”

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

