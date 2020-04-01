Blink Charging Founder and CEO Michael D. Farkas to Speak on UBS Global Energy Transition Call Series

/EIN News/ -- Company to discuss the growth and future vision for electric vehicle industry with institutional asset managers

Miami Beach, FL,, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, announced that its Founder and Chief Executive, Michael D. Farkas, will present to 50+ institutional asset managers during the UBS Global Energy Transition Call Series on Thursday, April 2, at 11am ET.

In the hour-long session with investors, Mr. Farkas will discuss the Company’s competitive positioning, products, and services it offers as a leading cloud-based EV charge network provider.

To listen to this presentation and participate in the question and answer session, please register online at https://bit.ly/3asSjvi

The presentation details are as follows:

Event: UBS Global Energy Transition Call Series

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2020

Presentation Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Register: https://bit.ly/3asSjvi

“The electric vehicle industry is growing at an explosive rate, and Blink is proud to be one of the world’s leaders in EV charging technology that’s helping move us to an all-electric future,” stated Mr. Farkas, and added that “So far in 2020, we’ve continued to expand our footprint with valuable partnerships with major businesses and large living complexes to provide ease and accessibility for EV consumers, both in the U.S. and internationally, and I look forward to sharing our vision for the future with investors on the call tomorrow.”

This presentation and call are part of a series of calls that UBS is hosting with energy experts and emerging energy companies that have innovative and potentially disruptive business models that will benefit from the on-going energy transition across the globe.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING CO.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment that has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of its charging locations worldwide. The Company’s principal line of products and services is its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes a proprietary cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019 ( Bloomberg.com, “China’s Hunger for Electric Vehicles Is Driving Manufacturing, 2019), the Company has established key strategic partnerships to rollout adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multi-family residences and condos, workplace locations, healthcare/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information please visit: https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact

IR@BlinkCharging.com

855-313-8187



