CIO Leadership: Upcoming HMG Strategy Atlanta CIO Summit—Embracing a Fresh Mindset to Lead Courageously Through Global Uncertainty

Looking toward the future of business, agile enterprises that can quickly pivot to nimble digital models that deliver on customer expectations will survive and thrive during these unprecedented times of global uncertainty. To help position their companies effectively, savvy CIOs and technology executives must collaborate with the CEO and the board to reevaluate their business models and operations to ensure agility and adaptability through times of crisis.



A pioneering mindset and bold leadership skills are needed to foster a culture of innovation and tackle these challenges head-on. Catch the groundbreaking insights on the courageous leadership capabilities needed to carry out winning strategies developed during the global COVID-19 crisis by attending HMG Strategy’s upcoming 2020 Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit .

The HMG Strategy Atlanta CIO summit is listed as one of the top technology conferences of 2020 in a guide published online by CIO magazine . The August 13, all-day event will begin at 7:30 a.m. EST at the St. Regis Resort & Hotel in Atlanta— Click here to learn more and reserve your seat today.

“It’s time for CIOs and technology executives to take a hard look at their leadership capabilities and make sure they are positioning their organizations to face digital disruption eye-to-eye by greeting each day with courage, authenticity and passion,” said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy’s President and CEO. “Strong leaders will make a difference for their companies as they lead courageously through this crisis—Join us and learn from the best what it takes to build a winning culture.”

The Atlanta CIO Summit will open with an HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk, by Snehal Antani, former CTO of the United States Department of Defense. In addition to sharing the strategies and insights he has gained from his executive experiences at GE Capital and Splunk, Antani will discuss the leadership and team skills he learned from the U.S. Department of Defense, and what he wishes he had known before coming onboard.

The summit will also include an all-star panel of top technology executives who will share the crisp mindset and fearless leadership that’s needed to guide the organization to successful execution in the face of a crisis.

Additionally, a brief recognition ceremony will be held during the summit’s luncheon for the Atlanta regional recipients of the HMG Strategy 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter awards.

Additional agenda items for the 2020 Atlanta CIO summit will include:

A panel of forward-thinking technology executives who will discuss the benefits of devoting time and energy to crafting their personal brands, and the career ascent opportunities this enables

A panel of top technology executives sharing recommendations on how to land a board position, and about how CIOs and tech executives can become boardroom ready

A panel of savvy technology leaders who will share recommendations for delivering secure innovation in the enterprise, and enabling agility in unprecedented times of escalating risk

A panel of top-tier technology executives who will discuss use cases for advanced technologies that can accelerate speed to market, and sharpen their companies’ competitive edge

A lunch briefing by Gold Partner Aisera, a proactive, personalized and predictive AI Service Management solution

An executive briefing on enterprise communications and the departure from traditional conferencing by Presenting Partner Zoom

An executive briefing powered by Presenting Partner and cloud-based communication service RingCentral

Presenting Partners for the Atlanta CIO summit will be RingCentral and Zoom. Gold Partners include Aisera, Appian, Magenic, and Rubrik will support as Gold Partner and Lunch Partner. The Preferred Research Partner will be Info-Tech Research Group. Strategic Partners will include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart. The Alliance Partners will be Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Ventures and Sequoia. The Atlanta Chapter of the Society for Information Management, GeorgiaCIO and Year Up Greater Atlanta will support as Association Partners.

Highlights and key thought leadership points from briefings, tech-talks, and exclusive interviews are available live online during executive leadership summits. Follow HMG Strategy on LinkedIn for real-time updates from their 100+ events in North America and Europe.

Get involved with the world’s premier career accelerator and executive leadership network—join Atlanta’s best IT executive networking event by visiting HMG Strategy’s site here .

Participate in HMG Live! Virtual Events by clicking here .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here .

