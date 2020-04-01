Lisaveta Ramotar Reviews Sephora Collection's Essentials Kit

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisaveta Ramotar has found her favorite skincare collection that keeps her glowing all day. It’s Sephora Collection’s Essentials Kit, and it’s a set of three skincare products: Clean Skin Gel, an All-Day Hydrator, and a Purifying Mud Mask. Here, Lisa Ramotar talks about what she likes about the Essentials Kit and why it’s a staple in her daily skincare routine.Lisaveta Ramotar says she likes that the products are vegan-based and are formulated without animal byproducts. Some of the ingredients of the products include things that are good for the skin, she says, such as natural amino acids, aloe vera extract, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin. Lisa Ramotar says she only uses products that contain hyaluronic acid since that ingredient is used for skin repair at the cellular level. It’s naturally present in the skin, she explains, but using products that include it signal to the skin to bring more blood to the surface which results in fast skin repair.The products are for normal, dry, and oily skin types and, according to the Sephora website*, help with blemishes, pores, and dryness.Lisaveta Ramotar says she likes this about the products because sometimes she has dry skin in the winter and oily skin in the summer. “It’s good for me year-round,” she adds.The cleaning gel consists of a 4.22 oz (0.16 kg) tube, according to Lisa Ramotar. “This isn’t much,” she adds, “but only a little bit is needed to do the job.” The cleaning gel contains aloe vera, so it does its job of cleaning and moisturizes at the same time. “It’s one of the few facial cleansers I’ve found that weren’t harsh on my skin,” she says. “The directions say to use it twice a day, morning and night, so that’s what I do.”After she cleans her face each morning, Lisaveta Ramotar says she applies the all-day hydrating moisturizer. “It contains antioxidants in the form of vitamins C and E which are good for the skin,” she adds, “plus it’s a nice consistency and smells good. It’s one of the few moisturizers I’ve found that actually work for my skin since it makes it feel really moisturized and isn’t the least bit greasy,” she explains. “I’ve also gotten in the habit of using it at night which makes me feel really clean and hydrated.”Once a week, Lisaveta Ramotar will use the purifying mud mask for a deep cleansing. This removes the top layer of dead skin cells and diminishes the look of pores. She says after 20 minutes, the results are a brighter complexion and a fresher look. “I have sensitive skin,” Lisa Ramotar says, “and this is one of the few products that doesn’t irritate it.”“People tell me on a regular basis that my skin looks good, and I have to think it’s because of these products,” Lisa Ramotar says. She adds, it’s really the only kit she says she’s found in which she likes each of the products. “Besides using sunscreen when you’re going out, exercising, and eating right,” she explains, “taking care of my skin with Sephora Collection’s Essentials Kit is one of the things I make sure I do every day.”



