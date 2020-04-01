There were 546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,537 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Botswana: The President of the Republic of Botswana declares state of public emergency

Media Accreditation for coverage during the state of emergency period 

The President of the Republic of Botswana, Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K Masisi has declared a state of public emergency, which will effect on Thursday 02 April 2020 at midnight until further notice.

