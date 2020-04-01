Coronavirus - Botswana: The President of the Republic of Botswana declares state of public emergency

Media Accreditation for coverage during the state of emergency period

The President of the Republic of Botswana, Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K Masisi has declared a state of public emergency, which will effect on Thursday 02 April 2020 at midnight until further notice.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.