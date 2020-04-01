Coronavirus - Botswana: The President of the Republic of Botswana declares state of public emergency
Media Accreditation for coverage during the state of emergency period
The President of the Republic of Botswana, Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K Masisi has declared a state of public emergency, which will effect on Thursday 02 April 2020 at midnight until further notice.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Botswana.
