Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus - 1st April 2020

Seven (7) new coronavirus cases were identified today, bringing the total to eighty-two (82).

One (1) traveller who had arrived from Dubai

One (1) traveller who had arrived from UK

Two (2) travellers with frequent travel in the region

Three (3) contacts of previously confirmed positive cases

All new cases have been isolated and the tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management. All patients are under treatment in stable condition in designated health facilities. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition.

Heightened vigilance continues to be required. The enhanced prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must be rigorously observed. Any Rwandans or legal residents returning to the country will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated locations.

Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly and maintaining physical distance from other people (at least 1metre).

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call the toll-free number 114, or dial *114# for automated screening, or email callcenter@rbc.gov.rw, or send a WhatsApp message to +250 788 20 20 80, or contact a medical professional.

Let's continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.



