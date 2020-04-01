DOE Awards LM Support Contract to RSI EnTech

In March, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) awarded the Office of Legacy Management (LM) support contract to RSI EnTech, LLC, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. This is an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract under which firm-fixed-price, time and materials, and/or cost reimbursement task orders may be issued for performance nationwide.

Historically, this requirement has been serviced by approximately 470 contractor personnel at a cost of $366 million during a period of performance of five years. The IDIQ period of performance for the new contract is five years from 2020 through 2025.

LM Director Carmelo Melendez said, "RSI EnTech's selection and award offered the best value to the government for long-term stewardship actions, and with this award I foresee continued progress on the tremendous amount of work and responsibility LM and our new support partner has before us."

The proposal submitted by RSI EnTech, LLC was determined to provide the best value to the government considering technical and capabilities approach, management approach, teaming approach, and price. The contract was awarded by DOE as a set-aside for small business.

Support services to be provided by the contractor will include, but are not limited to:

Operating and maintaining dynamic containment remediation systems

Performing routine inspections of dynamic and passive containment systems

Maintaining soil and groundwater treatment systems

Monitoring groundwater and waste disposal

Beneficial reuse of remediated real property

Communicating with regulators

Preparing compliance reports

Engaging the public

Evaluating new technologies

Other responsibilities include managing real property and other assets (land improvements, facilities, and personal property); managing electronic and written information; and providing additional support as required to successfully integrate and execute the overall program.

The primary locations of performance will be: Grand Junction and Westminster, Colorado; Morgantown, West Virginia; Monticello, Utah; Pinellas, Florida; Tuba City, Arizona; Weldon Spring, Missouri; Fernald and Mound, Ohio; and Washington, DC.

LM is one of 12 DOE Program Offices and is responsible for fulfilling DOE's post-closure responsibilities and to ensure the future protection of human health and the environment. LM is the caretaker of sites where DOE's mission has ended, and active environmental remediation is complete. LM is responsible for 100 sites nationwide and anticipates being responsible for 125 sites by 2030. LM's main functions are to: