Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market To Reach USD 9.47 Billion By 2027

The rise in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries among patients, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the introduction of advanced medical systems, the launch of a new robot and strategic collaboration, are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the Surgical robotics and navigation market during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market valued at USD 1.94 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9.47 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 21.7%. Surgical robotics and navigation is an advanced technology, primarily used in neurosurgery. In Robotic surgery, surgeons use the computer to control small instruments attached to a robot it is also known as computer guided minimally invasive surgery. Rise in automation in the healthcare sector, high demand for minimally invasive treatments, and adoption of advanced technology in both developed and developing economies are expected to boost the surgical robotics and navigation market growth. The major reason for non-compliance of surgical procedures is pain assisted with invasive method. To acquire the major user acceptance market players in surgical robotics and navigation market are more focused in developing non-invasive and portable robotic platform. For instance, Versius Robotic System from CMR Surgical a UK based company has been used by NHS surgeons for minimal access surgery (MAS) in 2019. The portable design of robotic device permits free movement within ward and between various hospitals also help easy access in keyhole surgery.



Several development of user friendly and technologically developed robotic platforms to capture need gap is one of the major factor driving the market growth. For instance, Senhance Surgical Robotic System a U.S. based company has received Japanese approval for its TransEnterix‘s Senhance robot-assisted surgery device for several procedures. However, the majority of surgeons are unaware of the use of robotics in healthcare, and mechanical failures associated with surgeries are likely to restrain the market.

The COVID-19 Impact: COVID-19 has impacted several countries significantly at an exponential rate with more than 800,000 infected cases worldwide. According to the several recommendations circulated by the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) and European Association for Endoscopic Surgery (EAES)the surgical robotics and navigation market might experience a slight declined demand. The organizations recommend to abort unnecessary and elective surgical and endoscopic cases. Although the decisions are up to the local authorities and as per the severity in the region. Moreover, the emergency cases such as active malignancy or symptoms that require urgent care can be operated.

In the year 2019, a group of Bioengineers from Boston Children's Hospital had developed a robot with an ability to navigate autonomously inside the body. They had used an animal model for cardiac valve repair; the team had projected a robotic catheter to find the way along the walls of a beating, blood-filled heart to a leaky valve without the guidance of the physician. The robotic catheter had successfully navigated to the heart valve leaks in repeated trials and had required approximately similar time as that of the surgeon The sensor was present to assist the catheter to analyze the blood, the cardiac wall, or a valve, and how hard to push in order to prevent the heart from being damaged

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc in 2019, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance of the ROSA Knee System for robotically-assisted total knee replacement surgeries. ROSA Knee is a 3D pre-operative planning tool,it was designed to improve bone cut accuracy and range of motion gap analysis to potentially improve flexion and restoration of natural joint movement it is also used in brain-related surgeries.

Medtronic has acquired in 2018 Mazor Robotics in a robot-assisted surgery platform. Medtronic, acquisition was to develop fully-integrated surgical planning, to unite spine technologies with Mazor robotic system. Mazor X has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA, Mazor X and Stealth are used together in the robotic-assisted surgery.

North America has obtained a significant share in the Surgical Robotics and Navigation market of about 47.2% due to the increase in the number of hospitals adopting robot-assisted surgeries, rise in the per capita income, and due to government initiatives for robotic inventions.

Spinal Surgical Navigation in the type segment have obtained a significant market owing to the increase in spine-related disorders and also due to better accuracy and precision obtained in the surgery.

Hospitals in the End use segment have obtained the largest market as most of the surgeries are performed in the hospitals and, surgeons adapting to the robot-assisted method for performing surgeries.

Medrobotics (U.S.), Procept BioRobotics (U.S.), Verb Surgical (U.S.), DePuy Synthes (U.S.), BrainLab (Germany), Titan Medical (Canada), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Globus Medical (U.S.), Auris Health (U.S.), TransEnterix (U.S.), Globus Medical (U.S.), CMR Surgical (U.K), Getinge (Sweden), Blue Belt Technologies (U.S.), ELMED Medical(U.S.), are the key layers in Surgical Robotics and Navigation market

For the purpose of this purpose, Reports and Data have segmented the Surgical Robotics and Navigation Systems market on the basis of types, applications end use and region.

Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Neurosurgery Navigation

Spinal Surgical Navigation

ENT Surgical Navigation

Orthopedic Surgical Navigation

Robotic-Assisted Spinal Surgery Systems

Robotic-Assisted Neurosurgery System

Robotic Radiosurgery System

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Pediatric

Adults

Geriatric

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France U.K Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



