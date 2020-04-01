The Accent Coach Discusses Finding the Right Coach-Client Fit

Claudette Roche is a dialect coach who teaches accent reduction. She teaches foreign and American accents to actors and business persons/executives. In 2010 she was named as one of The Top 5 Voice Coaches by Hollywood Weekly Magazine.

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to any kind of coaching, personalities can mesh well and they can also not mesh at all. The same can be said for the coach-client fit. It comes down to finding the perfect match.

The Accent Coach, Claudette Roche, elaborates, “Part of my job definitely involves creating strong relationships. You need to connect with your client. But sometimes it can be difficult. For example, sometimes a client’s needs and wants don’t particularly match, and then it’s you somewhat trying to convince them of what they need versus what they perhaps want.”

As an Accent Coach, Roche knows all about proper communication. She further sets the stage from the get-go during her and her client’s first session. “We discuss their goals, where they are now and where they need to be. Sometimes, it might get personal depending on their life situation. Some people need help with their accent reduction to get a job and support their family. Others want to improve their speech in the boardroom.”

Roche goes onto say that she tries to not assume when it comes to understanding someone else’s situation, “Sometimes, you just don’t know what they are going through. But this is where I’m an expert because as a speech or accent coach, you must be good at communication. Instead of assuming, I ask questions. I ensure I understand my clients fully so that we can work together to achieve their goals, since that’s really what any good coach wants.”

Learning styles may also play a significant role when it comes to matching a person with the right coach or when it comes to a person finding their ideal coach. Individual people learn in different ways, and different coaches have different strategies for learning. “It really depends on the person and their personality. I do my best to fit their needs, but it can vary - as people do,” the Accent Coach explains. She adds, “Feedback always helps though, especially for a coach when it comes to improving their tactics or strategies. I think this is something a lot of new speech coaches might underestimate but should be using.”



