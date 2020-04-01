Ron Bauer Launches Enhanced Scholarship Program

Ron Bauer announces The Ron Bauer Scholarship Program is increasing the total amount of scholarships offered

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ron Bauer is proud to announce the official launch of the Ron Bauer Scholarship Program, which will now offer a total of six scholarships. The program will offer one scholarship of $2,000, two scholarships of $1,000, and three scholarships of $500 each.As an experienced investor and entrepreneur, Ron Bauer has invested in various sectors including life sciences, technology, gaming and natural resources. He is also the founder of a private investment and holding company called Theseus Capital. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom and is currently pursuing an Executive Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA). Mr. Bauer understands the value of education and is happy to help students achieve academic success.The Ron Bauer Scholarship Program is set to launch on April 3rd, 2020 and will run through until the deadline date, June 28th, 2020. Students in the USA or Canada enrolled at an accredited college or university are eligible to apply.In addition to adequate proof of enrolment, applicants will be required to submit a 750-word essay about a business idea that relates to life sciences, biotech, venture capital, corporate finance and/or entrepreneurship in order to be eligible for the Ron Bauer Scholarship Program.For more information, please visit: https://ronbauerscholarship.com/ About Ron BauerWith over 20 years of experience investing, Ron Bauer has worked with many successful entrepreneurs, leading scientists, world class academic institutions and companies that have completed private trade sales and mergers into larger public companies or with private companies. He acted as the co-founder of Turkana Energy, an Africa-focused oil and gas exploration company. Turkana Energy went on to merge with Africa Oil in 2009 and grew to be one of Canada's most successful oil and gas exploration companies.Ron Bauer is also the founder of Theseus Capital, a Principal Investor and Family Office Investment Vehicle focused on the Life Sciences and Technology Sectors. Theseus Capital has a portfolio of holdings that cover a broad spectrum of sectors. Ron Bauer has built up considerable experience in finding early-stage Venture Capital opportunities through his vast network and over 20 years experience in the capital markets. By working closely with leading scientists and entrepreneurs, Theseus Capital is assured of strong research underlying the ideas that drive its investments forward.



