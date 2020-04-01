Coronavirus - Kenya: 22 people test positive for COVID-19

The 22 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are spread out in the Counties as follows; Mombasa 7 cases Kiambu 2 Kakamega 1 Kilifi 1 Machakos 1 Muranga 1 Nyamira 1 and Nairobi 1



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.