The Steadman Clinic Uses Modernizing Medicine’s Telehealth Solution to Treat Patients During COVID-19 Pandemic

New telehealth platform to allow interactive experience without the risk of spreading disease

/EIN News/ -- Vail, Colorado, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Steadman Clinic is now offering synchronous audio and visual telemedicine visits for patients with modmed® Telehealth, Modernizing Medicine’s new telehealth platform integrated into the EHR system, EMA®. This solution, which is being made available to practices at no additional charge* by Modernizing Medicine during the COVID-19 crisis, allows physicians, including orthopaedic surgeons, and other providers to remotely evaluate patients to help reduce the risk of disease transmission while providing essential care.

“Telehealth allows us to conduct video appointments with any of our patients that need care,” said Abigail Jugovich Rodosh, director of clinical applications at The Steadman Clinic. “This is absolutely critical during the COVID-19 crisis because we can still safely see patients while avoiding travel and potential exposure. At The Steadman Clinic, we have always strived to be innovative, and now our new technology allows us to provide even more accessible, convenient care to our patients.”

Whether a new or post-operative patient is scheduled, the telehealth system will offer a virtual office experience and give physicians the ability to see patients whether practices are open or closed. Patients can download Modernizing Medicine’s PocketPatient™ app, which now includes audio and video chat capability for both iPhone (iOS12 and above) and Android devices (v. 7.0 and above).

Modernizing Medicine’s #1 rated EHR system has been populated with medical content for COVID-19

related illnesses and is adding additional content as interim CDC guidelines are updated. The Steadman Clinic plans to continue to offer telemedicine appointments after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, particularly for patients with travel or mobility challenges and those with limited support systems.

“Orthopaedic injuries are still happening even though the coronavirus is here; people still need to be seen and taken care of,” said Dan Drawbaugh, CEO of The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute. “Modernizing Medicine is a company known for transforming how healthcare information is created, consumed and used to improve patient outcomes. They’ve been a great partner for us in our effort to help our patients, and we appreciate the expedited launch of this product.”

Aside from modmed Telehealth, The Steadman Clinic utilizes Modernizing Medicine’s EMA EHR for orthopaedics and Practice Management systems to streamline workflow, minimize paperwork burden and enhance patient experience. Built to utilize structured data by a team including on-staff orthopaedic physicians, EMA intuitively adapts to each physician's unique style of practice. The mobile, touch and cloud-based solution helps providers move through exams and procedures efficiently and improve practice performance.

Michael Sherling, chief medical and strategy officer and co-founder of Modernizing Medicine shared, “While we don’t know how long the COVID-19 crisis will last, we will continue to innovate and provide the digital tools our customers need to keep practices running and to reduce transmission for patients.”

To set up a telehealth appointment at The Steadman Clinic, please contact the offices by calling 970-476-1100 or visiting https://www.thesteadmanclinic.com/covid-19.

For those interested in Modernizing Medicine’s EHR and suite of solutions, including modmed Telehealth, please visit modmed.com/telehealth.

*Certain terms and conditions may apply to the use of modmed Telehealth, E-Visits and PocketPatient, and other Modernizing Medicine telemedicine solutions. Use of modmed Telehealth, E-Visits and PocketPatient and other Modernizing Medicine telemedicine solutions may in the future be contingent on paying fees or other charges determined by Modernizing Medicine. A subscription to EMA is required in order to use modmed Telehealth, E-Visits and PocketPatient. Fees for the use of EMA and Modernizing Medicine’s other products and services continue to apply. It is each provider’s responsibility to determine that the telemedicine visit meets medical necessity for that patient. Not all clinical scenarios may be appropriate for telemedicine visits, and the provider may need to evaluate the patient in person to establish a diagnosis or initiate treatment.

About The Steadman Clinic

Headquartered in Vail, Colorado, The Steadman Clinic is a world-renowned orthopaedic clinic with additional facilities located in Frisco and Edwards, Colorado. The clinic specializes in sports medicine including knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, hand, spine, foot and ankle injuries and joint replacement. With 16 elite physicians who practice the latest, evidence-based treatments, The Steadman Clinic’s experience and research have led to significant advances in the fields of orthopaedics and regenerative sports medicine. The Steadman Clinic treats patients from all walks of life, including recreational and professional athletes from all over the world. To learn more, visit www.thesteadmanclinic.com.

About Modernizing Medicine

Modernizing Medicine® and its affiliated companies are transforming how healthcare information is created, consumed and utilized in order to increase practice efficiency and improve patient outcomes. Our specialty-specific, data-driven and cloud-based electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, plus revenue cycle management (RCM) services, were built by a team including specialty physicians and practice management professionals. Our suite of products and services is designed to transform the clinical, financial and operational aspects of dermatology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery and urology practices. We also offer products designed specifically for ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, please visit www.modmed.com. Connect with Modernizing Medicine on our Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

For more information, contact:

The Steadman Clinic

Lynda Sampson

970-479-1563

lsampson@sprivail.org

thesteadmanclinic.com

Modernizing Medicine

Alexandra Bimonte

561-880-2998 x1576

alexandra.bimonte@modmed.com

www.modmed.com

