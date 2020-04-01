VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Scammers Exploit US Census and COVID-19 to Rip Off Floridians
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Scammers Exploit US Census and COVID-19 to Rip Off Floridianshere. Another type of scam to be aware of involves criminals who impersonate U.S. Census workers going door-to-door. The ultimate aim is to break into victims’ houses to steal money, property or commit violent acts. Official Census Bureau employees will have badges and ID numbers that can be confirmed by calling 1(800) 923-8282. This tactic has also been reported in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several South Florida law enforcement agencies issued alerts about people dressed in white lab coats and masks impersonating Centers for Disease Control and Prevention workers. The imposters reportedly knocked on doors to offer free COVID-19 tests. The CDC is not sending people door-to-door to test for COVID-19. If a CDC impersonator shows up at your door, do not let them in. Close the door and call 911. For more on tips to avoid COVID-19 related scams, click here. Earlier this week, Attorney General Moody issued a Consumer Alert warning Floridians about scammers using the new coronavirus stimulus package to target Floridians. The $2 trillion federal stimulus package includes individual payments, expanded unemployment coverage, student loan changes and much more. News of the historic stimulus is providing ammo for scammers already trying to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic to rip off Floridians. For more information, including a video about stimulus related scams, click here. Anyone who encounters a coronavirus stimulus package scam or any other type of COVID-19 fraud should contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or MyFloridaLegal.com.
To view previous Consumer Alerts about emerging COVID-19 related scams, clickhere.
