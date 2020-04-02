Goldjournal.com Proudly AnnouncesThe "Gold Guide for 2020"

Gold Guide 2020

Market volatility making nervous investors turn into gold, and there's already a big shortage on gold bars.

Gold is constant, it's like the north star!” — Steve Forbes

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold Journal, one of America’s most prolific prognosticators of investment and economic direction, is announcing the release of a very informative and useful “Gold Guide for 2020”.Gold Journal’s Blog has a history of displaying an uncanny knack for identifying critical investment and economic factors and trends that can be utilized by savvy investors to shorten research time, incorporate into existing strategies, and improve investment results. Gold Journal is not registered or licensed by any government agencies and are not financial or tax advisors, but information provided is free and can be extremely useful in capable hands. Physical gold and other precious metals offer true diversification and solid protection to any portfolio. While other investments may falter, gold and other precious metals offer the comfort and security of physical possession, immediate accessibility, universal recognition, intrinsic value and ease of liquidity worldwide.Due to ongoing domestic and global political consternation, the Russian and Saudi oil price war and increasing concern for recession due to the Coronavirus pandemic, market volatility is expected to continue and the potential for even greater market losses cannot be discounted. Many experienced investors are asking if the typical 5% - 15% of physical precious metal holdings is enough, particularly in light of a lull in gold and silver production. Click here to receive a FREE copy of American Bullion’s informative Gold Guide, which was created to help investors learn how owning gold can help protect their retirement, while giving them peace of mind. The easy-to-read guide answers some of the most commonly asked questions regarding direct delivery or the simple steps to adding physical gold or silver to an individual retirement account.American Bullion consistently carries an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and is an award-winning pioneer of the Gold IRA industry, with awards ranging from Bullion.directory “Dealer of the Year,” “Gold Retirement Specialists,” and “Best of TrustLink” - 5/5 Star Rating. American Bullion constantly remains a member in good standing with the American Numismatic Association (ANA) and Industry Council of Tangible Assets ICTA), as well as a listed dealer with the United States Mint.



