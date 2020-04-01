Energy Department Announces $20 Million Investment in Offshore Wind Resource Characterization and Technology Demonstration

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a $20 million investment in offshore wind energy resource characterization and technology demonstrations. This Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) supports offshore wind development by improving the ability to forecast energy production, and by demonstrating innovative technologies not yet deployed at commercial scale. By providing funding, technical assistance, and government coordination to develop innovative technologies, DOE can help lower the cost of energy and technology risk, enabling continued cost-effective deployment of wind power.

“This funding for offshore wind resource science will improve the weather models that wind plant developers and operators rely on to manage their fleet effectively and provide predictable, low-cost electricity,” said Assistant Secretary Daniel R Simmons. “Additionally, funding offshore wind projects can increase confidence in pre-commercial technologies and methodologies, paving the way for the development of a world-class U.S. offshore wind industry of the future.”