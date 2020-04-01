Learning Care Group Leverages Hub Centers to Provide Essential Care for Essential Workers

/EIN News/ -- Novi, Mich., April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the urgent situation caused by the coronavirus, Learning Care Group, Inc. is shifting its operations to child care hub centers throughout the country to ensure the continuity of care for families serving response and recovery efforts in essential roles.

The company has partnered with state and local authorities to ensure Learning Care Group hub centers in communities nationwide can continue to provide essential child care. Hundreds of its Childtime, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Children’s Courtyard, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, and Tutor Time locations are available to accommodate families at this time. For a list of schools that are open and ready to serve, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com/locations

“We recognize the strain that COVID-19 is creating for families throughout the country, and we’re doing our utmost to assist those who are on the frontlines of recovery efforts so that they may do their vital work,” said Mark Bierley, Chief Executive Officer, Learning Care Group. “Our hub locations will serve the critical workforce of healthcare professionals, first responders, food service employees and other essential workers who are preserving our community infrastructure.”

Learning Care Group also is partnering with hospitals, businesses and other organizations that provide essential services throughout the country to help provide childcare solutions for their employees. For more information, call 866-829-0027.

Safety First and Foremost

With health and safety paramount, Learning Care Group is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and state and local health officials, abiding by mandated requirements with extreme care to maintain a healthy school environment. The company’s hub locations are staffed by employees who have chosen to continue to work during this unprecedented time.

The company is taking abundant caution to protect its children and employees by enhancing its already rigorous hygiene, cleaning and sanitation protocols. Staff and children are screened upon arrival for symptoms, with temperatures taken. Wellness checks conducted throughout the day ensure that staff can respond accordingly if any potential sign of illness is detected. All school parents now stay in common areas rather than entering classrooms.

Learning at Home

For families unable to attend our preschools at this time, Learning Care Group’s education experts have created a one-stop shop with weekly projects, craft ideas, recipes and more to help parents keep children actively learning while at home. Visit www.learningcaregroup.com/about-us/at-home-learning

About Learning Care Group

Learning Care Group is a leader in early child education, with more than 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company is the second largest for-profit early education and care provider in North America. Learning Care Group provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through eight unique brands: Childtime Learning Centers, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, and Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers. It operates more than 900 schools (corporate and franchise) across 36 states, the District of Columbia and internationally, and has a capacity to serve more than 130,000 children. Learning Care Group’s proprietary School Readiness Pathway supports the development of the academic and social skills needed for a smooth transition to elementary school. For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com

